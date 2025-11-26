UNC councillor's family rejects 'joint funeral' offer

Francis Victor tries to fight the tears as he speaks about his daughter Romona Victor, a UNC councillor, who was murdered on November 23. His wife Laura Victor is seated alongside him at their home in Siparia. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE family of Siparia East/San Francique councillor Romona Victor has rejected an offer for a joint funeral for her and her common-law husband Rodney Ramsumair. Relatives said her service will be held on November 27 at Irwin Park, Siparia, from 1 pm.

Speaking to reporters on November 24, Victor's father said her common-law husband's father proposed the joint funeral, but the family had not made a decision at the time.

Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo visited the family on November 24 and offered the family use of the park and that the Borough Corporation would provide facilities such as tents and chairs.

The 36-year-old UNC councillor's decomposing body was found next to that of Ramsumair's on November 23. A note at the scene from Ramsumair led investigators to believe he killed Victor before taking his own life.

An autopsy determined Victor died from blunt-force trauma to her head and neck, suggesting she may have been beaten to death. Police recovered a bottle of herbicide at the scene. An autopsy determined Ramsumair died from poisoning.

Francis told reporters the note, read to him by investigators, contained an apology from Ramsumair, who added he could not live without Victor.

His funeral was held on November 26 at Boodoo's Chapel in Penal.

Victor's parents described her 16-year relationship as complicated, with her father saying the couple would frequently fight and make up.

"Them would quarrel now, and time tomorrow...dey was like hog see mud. I telling allyuh. It was so until me and the boy father, both of we and all too get fed up of it," he told reporters.

Victor's murder has led to an outpouring of support to her family. The Prime Minister and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar described her as a committed and compassionate public servant. She said the tragedy reinforced the importance of reaching out for help, and of ensuring that anyone facing quiet struggles feels supported, encouraged, and safe to come forward without fear or hesitation.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said the incident transcended political lines and called for more protections for women who suffer domestic or gender-based violence.