"Turn outrage into action"

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

DOODNATH MAYHROO has a message for women.

“If you are having problems in your relationship, seek counselling,” said the Siparia mayor on November 24 after visiting the family of UNC councillor Romona Victor, who died in a reported murder-suicide carried out by her husband, Rodney Ramsumair. Said the mayor in a veiled reference to Ms Victor’s seemingly fraught circumstances, “If it’s not working, walk away. Do not live in an abusive relationship.”

But that’s easier said than done. The proof is in the reality of continued femicides.

In 2024, a total of 137 women and girls were killed every day by intimate partners, according to the UN in a statement this week. Locally, NGOs like the International Women’s Resource Network have been tracking figures which suggest dozens upon dozens of females have been horrifically killed in 2025.

It is Ms Victor today, but it was 22-year-old Candice Honore, her body stuffed into a suitcase, not long ago. It's a deeply concerning revelation in the wake of the November 25 observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

This gruesome reality reflects some uncomfortable truths beyond shallow and one-sided exhortations: women’s complaints are still sometimes not treated seriously by police; when women manage, as Mr Mayhroo pleads, to break free, they are often ruthlessly pursued by their former partners. Not even the system of protection orders, involving females bravely applying to court for redress, is foolproof.

To study this country’s history of crimes of passion involving out-of-control men is to find reason to question the old saying, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” In TT, males seem to be the ones full of deadly emotion, fury and violent tendencies.

And it matters not what sphere a woman operates within, as Ms Victor’s case graphically illustrates. She was a councillor known to many. If she could succumb, who else?

The Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles were moved this week to lament Ms Victor’s case. Yet, what should follow lamentation is action. This is an opportunity for both.

Ms Persad-Bissessar’s acknowledgement that people facing struggles should be free “to come forward without fear or hesitation” and should feel “supported, encouraged, and safe” is an insight that must shape government policy. That reshaping has to engage hard questions.

How do we create a better framework in which destructive attitudes and double standards are addressed? In which women are not judged for the actions of partners?

Ms Beckles’ call for a stronger legal system, expanded gender-based policing, and more robust victim support is also sensible.

Yet, none of that will matter unless the root of the problem is addressed. It starts with the tropes and attitudes being perpetuated among boys and men. Males ultimately have the biggest role to play in reshaping their beliefs.