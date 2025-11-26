Studio Joli presents a Merry Little Christmas

Candace Simmons - Pulse of Purity -

As the festive season rolls around, Studio Joli repeats their popular themed show from last December and offers art-lovers something a little different. On November 29 they open Merry Little Christmas, an exhibition of small art.

A media release said, Merry Little Christmas offers great opportunities to find quality art by talented new-comers or take the chance to acquire works by well-established artists, all at very reasonable prices. All paintings and sculptures are 10x10 or under, making wonderful gift ideas for friends and family or even for yourself.

Participants include Shalini Seereeram, Denée Thomas and many more, for a wonderfully varied exhibit.

As a charitable aspect of these celebrations, Studio Joli will be collecting wrapped gifts for the residents of The Shelter, a home for victims of domestic abuse. Contributions will be accepted until December 20, the release said.

Merry Little Christmas has a grand opening November 29 with special hours from 10 am-4 pm. The exhibition runs until December 24 during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or visit Facebook and Instagram or www.studiojoli.net.