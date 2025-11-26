N Touch
Features

Studio Joli presents a Merry Little Christmas

Candace Simmons - Pulse of Purity -
Candace Simmons - Pulse of Purity -

As the festive season rolls around, Studio Joli repeats their popular themed show from last December and offers art-lovers something a little different. On November 29 they open Merry Little Christmas, an exhibition of small art.

Mellisea Rattan-Karim - Mayaro -

A media release said, Merry Little Christmas offers great opportunities to find quality art by talented new-comers or take the chance to acquire works by well-established artists, all at very reasonable prices. All paintings and sculptures are 10x10 or under, making wonderful gift ideas for friends and family or even for yourself.

Shalini Seereeram - Mindtrap -

Participants include Shalini Seereeram, Denée Thomas and many more, for a wonderfully varied exhibit.

Melanie Pinard-Granger - Grapefruit -

As a charitable aspect of these celebrations, Studio Joli will be collecting wrapped gifts for the residents of The Shelter, a home for victims of domestic abuse. Contributions will be accepted until December 20, the release said.

Katelyn Skinner - Crimson Pots -

Merry Little Christmas has a grand opening November 29 with special hours from 10 am-4 pm. The exhibition runs until December 24 during the studio’s regular working hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, or e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com or visit Facebook and Instagram or www.studiojoli.net.

Comments

"Studio Joli presents a Merry Little Christmas"

More in this section