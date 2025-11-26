Smiley Faces Christmas Caravan brings joy to Arouca

American basketball coach John Wooden once said, “Nothing can give you greater joy than doing something for another.” For Arouca resident Ronald Garvin, that philosophy has become a way of life.

For the past 12 years, the community has been lit up each December by music, anticipation and the unmistakable spirit of Christmas, thanks to Garvin’s commitment to giving back. Garvin, a health, safety and environment assistant and founder of the Smiley Faces Events Christmas Caravan, has taken the festive season on the road – bringing gifts, cheer and a sense of togetherness directly to homes in his community, one truckload at a time.

The father of three describes the annual initiative as “a festive community celebration designed to bring joy and holiday cheer to families, especially children.” The caravan features music a truck mounted with gifts, toys, snack bars and sweet boxes. “The caravan aims to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued” Garvin explained. “It’s a special occasion to strengthen community bonds, spread kindness and make lasting memories for children and families.”

A need to give back

What began as a Christmas party on Forde Street, Arouca has now grown into the full caravan encompassing the streets from Forde Street, Campbell Extension Lane to Golden Grove Road – delivering cheer to children along the route. The shift to a mobile format came during the covid19 pandemic. “We decided to take the Christmas event to the community,” Garvin said.

This year, Garvin hopes to reach 500 children. He noted that numbers fluctuate annually based on turnout and a community survey done prior to the event. Every child within the designated route is included: “Every child that lives within the area…every child is getting something,” he insisted.

The team also tries to support the less fortunate. “We still try to have a couple hampers available to distribute to families in need.”

Asked why he launched the initiative, Garvin said simply, “I just felt the need to give back to the community…to inspire the younger generation. It’s an initiative to inspire them to give back and just take it back to the community basically.”

His desire to help is based on in his own upbringing. Though he didn’t grow up in extreme hardship, he remembers his mother’s determination: “She made the extra effort to ensure that we had something each and every year.”

In 12 years, the caravan has produced unforgettable moments. Questioned on his most cherished moments, Garvin vividly recalled the very first year: “There was a parent who cried and brought me to tears as well because she was so proud and so glad that something was being done in the community.”

Another moment that stayed with him was an unexpected act of generosity: “There was a young lady who offered me $20…this person is somebody who doesn’t have. That really touched me. It shows that people really want to get involved in whatever way they can.”

Residents now eagerly await the caravan’s arrival each December. “They’ve been very welcoming, appreciative, excited…they look forward to it every year,” Garvin said. He believes the long-term impact is deeper than the gifts: “It’s giving people hope.”

Throughout the year, people ask him whether it’s happening again – a sign that there is hope. “It gives them something to look forward to” he said.

Funding remains the biggest challenge

Running the caravan, however, is no small task. Garvin described the process as “a lot of time, a lot of dedication, a lot of searching for sponsors…a lot of doors closed, a lot of doors being opened.”

He admitted, however, that funding remains one of the biggest challenges. The team relies on toy drives, donation lists shared on WhatsApp and Facebook and financial contributions via the Smiley Faces Events bank account and GoFundMe. “We need as much monetary donations as we possibly could,” he stressed, noting they also welcome cupcakes, sweetbread, puff and snack donations for the children’s sweet boxes.

Although volunteers aren’t formally recruited, a dedicated core group of family and friends supports Garvin each year. Their efforts have helped the caravan become a beloved Arouca tradition.

As for what motivates him to keep doing the caravan every year, Garvin simply stated, “The joy of the children…their excitement while receiving their toys. The excitement of the parents as well.”

The caravan will once again feature Christmas characters – “I would normally have a Santa Claus and this year we’re also having a Grinch.” As the truck enters each street, the magic unfolds: “From the time we start, they’ll be anticipating…calling, asking when I’m passing. They wait out for us” he laughed.

Garvin hopes to expand the caravan’s route and eventually revive the original Christmas party format – this time ensuring it reaches the children of Arouca directly.

Reflecting on the true meaning of the season, he shared, “I could sum it up in one word – giving. Just giving, just sharing and giving that joy.”

This year’s theme is Joy in every gift, love in every smile.

He urges the nation to embrace the spirit of generosity: “I want to spread the message of joy, kindness and love to those around us…to make the holiday a time of warmth and togetherness for everyone. I want the spirit of Christmas to fill our hearts with hope and our communities with smiles.”

Asked what he would like each child to walk away with aside from a present, Garvin said, “Just the warmth of joy.”

He also made a special plea to companies: “I want to urge corporate Trinidad and Tobago to give more, seeing that it’s the season of giving.”

Asked when the highly anticipated caravan will journey through Arouca, Garvin smiled and said, “The date is always a surprise.”

Donations can be made to: First Citizens Bank Account Name: Smiley Faces Events Account Number: 3031254

You can also visit Smiley Faces Events on all social media platforms and the GoFundMe page (https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/smiley-faces-events-christmas-caravan-2025-joy-in-every-gift-love-in-every-smile).

