Patches of Peace
THE EDITOR: The state of the world bothers any thinking person but we must be careful not to become too despondent or depressed. We have to be resilient and hopeful and helpful. Hopefully this can help:
Thinking about little joys and the astounding beauty that can be found in nature soothes, even if it’s for a while
Until greed isn’t the name of the game
People will suffer from contaminated water, hunger, illegal drugs and war
While poor psychopathic billionaires amass money in this disorienting world of ours
So we look within for resilience and a measure of calm
And help each other as best we can
Thankful for good people and the solace of trees, birds and the salty, cool breeze.
RENUKA MARAJ
via e-mail
