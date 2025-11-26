Patches of Peace

-

THE EDITOR: The state of the world bothers any thinking person but we must be careful not to become too despondent or depressed. We have to be resilient and hopeful and helpful. Hopefully this can help:

Patches of Peace

Thinking about little joys and the astounding beauty that can be found in nature soothes, even if it’s for a while

Until greed isn’t the name of the game

People will suffer from contaminated water, hunger, illegal drugs and war

While poor psychopathic billionaires amass money in this disorienting world of ours

So we look within for resilience and a measure of calm

And help each other as best we can

Thankful for good people and the solace of trees, birds and the salty, cool breeze.

RENUKA MARAJ

via e-mail