Maxi drivers 'hopeful' after meeting with police

Maxis queue for passengers at City Gate, South Quay, Port of Spain, on November 20. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Route Two maxi taxi drivers are hopeful that new security measures developed after meetings with police will be successful in tackling robberies committed in public transport vehicles traversing the Priority Bus Route (PBR).

Around 4.45 pm on November 19, five men, one armed with a knife, stormed a maxi as it stopped to let out a female passenger near Bon Air West. The bandits stole $300 from the driver as well as wallets, handbags and cellphones from the frightened passengers, before fleeing through a nearby track.

Route Two Maxi Taxi Association president Brenton Knight told Newsday the association has met with the head of the transit police and other officials to discuss their concerns. He said the association intends to implement several new measures soon but did not want to elaborate on the measures.

“We're looking at putting some security measures in place and do some things. That would be a kind of sensitive issue to discuss or to disclose, but we are looking at some things.”

“We have to cross our T's and dot our I's. Hopefully we will see the proof in the pudding when we do roll it out.” Knight also agreed with the police’s suggestion that more drivers install dash cams which would record the interior of the maxi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rishi Singh said the footage from the devices can greatly assist in investigations.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander has said action has been taken to “reconstruct” the transit police to ensure the safety of commuters and maxi taxi drivers.

He made the comment while responding to a question from opposition MP Marvin Gonzales during the 12th sitting of the House of Representatives on November 21.

He claimed the unit was allowed to “deteriorate” over the past nine years under the PNM and was now operating with a skeleton staff.

Alexander noted however that robberies along the PBR have significantly declined this year. “I heard members speak about robberies. We had ten robberies last year and one so far this year,” he told the house.