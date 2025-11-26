Israel Khan a shining exemplar

THE EDITOR: Please permit me a little space in your newspaper to pay homage to Senior Counsel Israel Khan on the recent award to him of an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) by the University of TT.

This degree is awarded by universities to distinguished advocates while practising law in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of law rather than the acquisition of academic qualification.

But Khan is more than a distinguished advocate at the Criminal Bar of TT. He is an accomplished tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) for the past 38 years to present.

The HWLS honoured him in 2024 at its 50th anniversary with six other distinguished Caribbean luminaries ever to emerge from the law school since its establishment.

He is a graduate of the 1979 class of the HWLS and was awarded the title of senior counsel in 2000.

I have worked as junior counsel with Khan for more than 24 years and I can personally attest to his merit, ability and integrity as a criminal law advocate. I have witnessed in trials we have conducted together his sheer brilliance, moral courage and unwavering commitment to justice for all.

Khan is a shining exemplar to all young attorneys and I am very proud to work with him in rendering justice to all. I say congratulations to him for this distinguished and deserving award of an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws.

ULRIC SKERRITT

attorney