Gadsby-Dolly: Probe dead lizards in school lunch boxes

St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

Former education minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is calling for a Central-Trinidad caterer to be investigated after reports that dead lizards were found in roti intended for boxed lunches distributed in the schools feeding programme.

A Trinidad Guardian newspaper report on November 25 claimed the lizards were discovered two weeks ago in rotis supplied by a Freeport roti maker to another company which prepared meals under the National School Dietary Services Limited (NSDSL).

According to that newspaper report, the contamination was detected before students received the meals.

That newspaper also reported this was not the first contamination issue linked to this roti maker, whose services were previously suspended over concerns about the water quality used at the roti maker's facility.

Gadsby-Dolly said on Tuesday that the situation was troubling. She noted more than 62,000 students across TT rely on state-provided breakfast and lunch which are supplied through contracted caterers.

“This is a very critical thing. Thousands of lunches and breakfast go to our students every day. We are very concerned about this and are calling for an update and an investigation and for the protocols to be followed because based on the report. this supplier has allegedly had issues before and was not suspended,” she said.

When Newsday reached out to Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath for a comment, he promised to follow up on the matter.

Information on the NSDSL's website says the School Nutrition Programme (SNP) supplies approximately 54,000 breakfast meals and 79,000 lunches daily to more than 800 schools. There are approximately 68 caterers operating across Trinidad.

The NSDSL said the programme’s main objective is to provide a weekly average of roughly one-quarter and one-third of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of nutrients for each child through breakfast and lunch respectively.

To achieve this, it says the programme relies on structured menu planning, consistent implementation and strict adherence to food safety guidelines.