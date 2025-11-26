Four Windies players hit fifties in New Zealand warm-up match

West Indies opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul plays a shot on the third day of the second Test against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, on October 12, 2025. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES batsmen got stuck in on day one of their two-day warm-up match against a New Zealand XI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln University, on November 25, as the visitors closed on 346 for five at stumps.

With the match serving as vital preparation for West Indies ahead of their three-match Test series against the Kiwis, which bowls off on December 1, the top order showed good form after the regional team won the toss. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (85 off 211 balls), Brandon King (79 off 91), John Campbell (68 off 98) and Kavem Hodge (55 not out off 102) all scored fifties in a strong batting display.

Campbell and Chanderpaul set the tone in their 130-run opening partnership, with the former being the aggressor as he struck nine fours and a six before being caught at mid-off from the bowling of left-arm pacer Thomas O'Connor (one for 31). King then showed his intent early with a couple of stylish cover drives to the boundary, and he and Chanderpaul took the regional team to Tea without further loss as the score moved to 207.

Chanderpaul struck five fours and two sixes in his innings, which was retired at the Tea interval as he made way for Hodge, who's hoping to suit up in his first Test since the tour of Pakistan in January. After scoring 12 boundaries in a breezy innings, King was the next man to be dismissed when he was caught and bowled by leg-spinner Rahman Hekmat (one for 84) as the Windies slipped to 251 for three. Middle-order batsman Alick Athanaze didn't stick around for long and made a cameo of 23 off 34 balls before he was dismissed by Toby Hart (one for 28).

Hodge and wicket-keeper/batsman Tevin Imlach (25 off 46) then added 68 runs for the fifth wicket before the latter was bowled by left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox with what turned out to be the final ball of the day's play as he went for an extravagant cover drive.

Day two will bowl off from 6 pm (TT time) on November 26, and West Indies rookie fast bowlers such as Johann Layne and Ojay Shields will certainly look to get some good bowling practice under their belts.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES – 346/5 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 85, Brandon King 79, John Campbell 68; Toby Hart 1/28, Thomas O'Connor 1/31) vs NEW ZEALAND XI.