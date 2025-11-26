Dinking Problem cop SPIRIT Mas Pickleball title

Head of Commercial at Blue Waters Products Ltd, Avinash Lalloo (far left) and SPIRIT Mas CEO Adrian Scoon (far right) present prizes to team Dinking Problem, first place champions in the competitive division. - (via Luke Gombes)

DINKING Problem extinguished JJ’s Smokehouse 2-0 to capture the first annual SPIRIT Mas Pickleball Invitational Tournament competitive title when action served off at the Chinese Association of TT (CATT) in St Ann’s on November 23.

Team captain Jake Da Costa and his seven other teammates – Nathaniel Alexander, Andrew Carr, Warren Stuart, Gabriella Sabeeney, Stephanie Sirju, Ryan Deans and Mika Ella Tang – played unbeaten through the rounds and lifted the inaugural crown after delivering a close 21-19 win in the first game, followed by a more convincing 21-8 result in the second.

In the quarter-final, Dinking Problem eased past Medinks 21-19 and had to dig deep to conquer Sweet Spot Tobago 21-19 in the semis. JJ’s Smokehouse’s journey to the trophy match saw them battle to a 22-20 triumph over Mad Drops in the quarters, followed by a 21-17 victory over More Drinks Less Drinks.

Representing silver medalists JJ’s Smokehouse were team captain Jesse Butts, Ephraim Archer, Jono Gillette, Alex Wallcot, Kristopher Simmons, Liam Talmer, Miles Lanser and Hugo Borde.

Both losing semi-finalists also locked horns in the bronze medal match, which saw More Drinks Less Drinks douse Sweet Spot Tobago.

In the social category, Guru Gang bettered J’ouvert Jumbeez 2-0 in the final, after securing back-to-back wins (21-13, 21-18) to affirm them maiden champions.

Captaining them to the title was Luke Hernandez, alongside Raychard Allen, Jonathan Cruickshank, Isaiah Raja, Nikeisha Savary, Deeje Boisson, Paige Barcant and Carissa Ramnarine.

In their respective semi-final clashes, Guru Gang flexed with a 21-5 result over hosts SPIRIT Mas while J’ouvert Jumbeez defeated Sweet Spot Socials 21-11.

Sponsored by Stamina Energy, the event brought together seasoned players, first-time competitors, supporters, and the wider pickleball fraternity for an afternoon of “spirited play, community bonding, and dynamic athleticism,” a SPIRIT Mas statement said on November 25.

Altogether, 12 teams featured across both divisions.

Other prize categories included MVPs, most creative uniform, best team spirit, and tournament sportsman and sportswoman. Prizes ranged from SPIRIT Mas Carnival 2026 costumes and premium fete tickets to pickleball sets and hampers from various sponsors.

SPIRIT Mas CEO, Adrian Scoon: “This tournament is a reflection of what SPIRIT Mas is all about – creating a space for people to come together and connect. With pickleball growing so quickly across the country, we saw it as a way to get everyone moving and active as we head into the Carnival season and we’re really proud of how it all came together.”

Avinash Lalloo, head of commercial at Blue Waters Products Ltd, also shared why the brand chose to support the initiative, “Stamina is committed to encouraging active lifestyles and positive community engagement so supporting this tournament was a natural fit for us. It brought people together in a fun and accessible environment, and we were excited to be part of it.”

The Invitational highlighted SPIRIT Mas’ ongoing commitment to strengthening community ties through culture, movement, and shared experiences — extending the brand’s presence beyond Carnival in meaningful ways, their statement added.

With such a positive response, SPIRIT Mas plans to host the tournament again next year, continuing to build on this foundation and further expand its engagement with the wider community.

Other competing teams featured Washed but Willing, The Stragglers, Designated Drinkers, LIFE x Crimson, Crème de la Crème and BessLime Ballers (competitive) and illuSions (social).

