Cops seize WiFi box, 62 phones, cocaine, cutlass in Arouca prison

Contraband seized from Maximum Security Prison, Arouca. -

POLICE seized a massive contraband stash after crawling several metres through vents at the Maximum Security prison in Arouca on November 25.

In a media release on November 26, police said the intelligence-led operation took place between 5.30 pm and 9 pm and was spearheaded by CoP Allister Guevarro, acting Commissioner of Prisons Hayden Forde, DCP Suzette Martin and Snr Supts Raymond Thom, Maynard-Wilson and Gift.

Among the items seized were 62 cellular phones, 235 packs of cigarettes, three kilogrammes of marijuana, eight grammes of cocaine, one solar panel charger, a large quantity of wrapping paper, a quantity of chargers and USB cords, three screwdrivers, one hammer, one four-inch carving knife, one surge protector, one kettle, one G-Shock watch,one sports watch, one shortened cutlass, $2,012, electrical circuits powered by rechargeable batteries, headsets, four digital scales, one WiFi box, two power banks, one bottle of men's cologne, a quantity of razor blades and three tattoo needles.

The operation was supervised by Snr Supt. Prisons, Lee Davis, Supt Modestte, ASP Stanley, Sgt Cesar of the Northern North Gang Unit, Cpl Brown of the Northern North Task Force, Cpl Williams and Cpl Hyde of the DCP Operations Team, and included PCs Fabres, Parsons, Gibson and Stanley, and WPC Joseph, and members of the Prison Emergency Response Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.