Colin Mitchell re-elected as chairman of The Shelter

Colin Mitchell -

Colin Mitchell has been re-elected as chairman of The Shelter – A Safe House for Survivors of Domestic Violence, following its annual general meeting on November 20. This marks his fifth consecutive year leading the organisation’s fully volunteer board.

Mitchell reported that the past year delivered “meaningful and measurable progress,” including significant construction gains on the new WAND Expansion Wing, upgrades to internal governance and HR systems and strengthened partnerships with several national institutions, said a media release.

The AGM was held just ahead of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, underscoring the continued urgency of The Shelter’s mission amid rising concerns about domestic violence in TT.

Outgoing directors Sean Medina, Anna-Lise Nanton and Kelly Betts were formally thanked for their service and contributions. Three new board members were welcomed: Shivan Camacho, ICT specialist, who will lead the digitisation of the case management system; attorney-at-law Andrea De Matas, incoming secretary and Dr Indira Persad-Couch, leadership development specialist, who will support operational strengthening and stakeholder engagement.

Continuing board members include Stacey-Ann Paty, vice chair, Neela Moonilal-Kissoon, treasurer, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Dr Camille Huggins and Kim Martins.

Supporters are encouraged to participate in The Shelter’s upcoming 2026 fundraising events, including the Annual Golf Tournament in June and the Shelter Sunset Soirée in October.

For more info or to support The Shelter, visit www.trinidadshelter.com