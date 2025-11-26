Carapo man sentenced for killing dad in mortar-and-pestle attack

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A CARAPO man initially indicted for the 2017 murder of his father will spend the next six years and four months in prison. Lennox Self was sentenced by Justice Nalini Singh after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Nezam “Nisam” Hosein during a violent confrontation at a home in Carapo.

Hosein, 48, was stabbed to death on March 24 following a confrontation at his Jokhan Trace, Pascal Lane home. Hosein's son, Lennox Self, 30, was charged with the murder.

Self entered plea deal discussions with the State in October. The judge accepted that Self acted under substantial provocation after Hosein attacked him with a mortar and pestle, triggering a fatal struggle.

The judge noted that the facts agreed to by the prosecution and defence revealed a sudden and violent confrontation within the home. Self, Hosein and Self’s mother shared the Pascal Lane home where an argument escalated into a fight on March 24, 2017.

Hosein struck Self repeatedly with the mortar and pestle before a struggle ensued, ending with Self inflicting multiple stab wounds. Self fled, later sought medical attention and surrendered to police.

Justice Singh outlined the sentence after reviewing the agreed factual basis and the formal plea agreement filed on November 19, in which the State accepted the plea to manslaughter and recommended a 25-year starting point. She said this was consistent with established guidelines for provocation cases.

In imposing sentence, the judge noted aggravating factors, including the use of a knife, multiple stab wounds and the domestic setting. Mitigating factors included the absence of premeditation and the significant provocation created by Hosein’s assault. The court also considered Self’s remorse, positive conduct in custody, personal hardships and letters of support from family.

From the 25-year starting point, the judge applied a 2.5-year reduction for mitigation and a one-third discount for Self’s early guilty plea, bringing the sentence to 15 years. With credit for eight years and eight months of pre-trial detention, the remaining custodial term was reduced to six years and four months.

Justice Singh said the sentence captured the gravity of the unlawful killing, recognised Self’s rehabilitation and the human reality of an offence committed during a sudden and violent confrontation.

Ayanna Norville-Modeste and Nicholas Rampersadsingh represented Self. Shevon Noreiga, Cassie Bisram and Afeisha Williams represented the State.