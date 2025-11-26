Benefits of making mas costumes in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: The recent discussions on TV6 regarding Carnival bands importing costumes from China bring to light a critical issue in TT’s approach to local production and employment. As these bands rely on imported costumes, they miss an essential opportunity to support local seamstresses and tailors, who could contribute to creating vibrant, unique Carnival outfits while generating employment within the community.

Encouraging the production of costumes locally not only promotes craftsmanship and cultural expression, but also strengthens the economy by keeping funds within the community. By fostering local talent we can bolster the Carnival spirit and ensure that more people benefit from the financial inflow associated with this vibrant festival.

Comparatively, Trump’s imposition of high tariffs on imports was designed to revitalise US manufacturing, encouraging companies to bring jobs and production back from overseas, particularly from places like China. This strategy aimed to protect domestic industries and promote local economic growth.

Drawing lessons from this model, TT could consider implementing policies that incentivise local production of Carnival costumes. This includes tax breaks for designers, showcasing talent, and creating a more competitive environment for seamstresses and tailors.

Ultimately, promoting local manufacturing not only supports the economy, but also enhances the authenticity and cultural richness of our Carnival celebrations. By prioritising local production over imports, we can create job opportunities, retain forex, and elevate the Carnival experience for all.

