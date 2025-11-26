Bandits return woman's car hours after robbery

- File photo

Bandits returned a woman’s car, parking it near her home, after they robbed her on Independence Square.

The 36-year-old victim was sitting in her silver Hyundai Elantra which was parked near a taxi stand opposite Royal Bank around 12.45pm on November 23.

The car was idling with the keys in the ignition when she saw a red Toyota Aqua pull in front of her car.

A man got out of the Aqua’s front passenger seat, walked up to her window on the driver’s side, reached into the car and tried to snatch three gold chains from off her neck.

He held onto her Cuban link gold chain with a jade pendant valued $5,000, a gold pressed chain with a Hello Kitty pendant valued $5,000, and another gold chain valued $2,200 but the woman fought him.

The man struck her in her face repeatedly and burst off the chains, before opening the car door and dragging her out of the car. He then entered and drove off with the red Aqua following behind.

She reported the theft at the Central Police Station (CPS) and went home.

Later that afternoon, the woman’s neighbour called her and said she had seen the stolen car parked at end of the street.

The victim walked to the corner where she saw her car parked and locked, with the keys placed on the hood. The gold chains were not returned. She called police who processed the car. PC Patel of the Central Police Station is investigating.