Angostura looks to shake up New York

An Angostura billboard in New York. -

ANGOSTURA continues to explore opportunities to enhance its global brand as it has launched a bold campaign in New York, celebrating the company’s iconic bitters and world-renowned rums.

Designed to increase brand awareness, the comprehensive campaign is being rolled out throughout November.

This includes major large format placements on a billboard, digital kiosks and hand-painted wall in Williamsburg and Lower Manhattan. These areas were chosen for their strong cocktail culture and proximity to high-foot-traffic areas, on-premises accounts, and public transit.

In August, Angostura rums and bitters took centre stage in Times Square, New York City, one of the most iconic advertising locations, as its products lit up in a 15-second advertisement running in a continuous loop.

The current campaign in New York focuses on Angostura bitters range and marks a significant step in the company’s accelerated growth strategy within its largest international markets.

The New York City campaign is being driven by an Angostura bitters-led theme, “Inspiring Cocktail Creativity”, to elevate everyday drinks into crafted cocktails. The US is Angostura’s largest international market, and the company is expanding its footprint throughout the country.

Angostura’s acting CEO Ian Forbes said, “This campaign represents an important time for the Angostura brand in the US as our goal is to deepen visibility, strengthen relevance with our consumers, and highlight how Angostura bitters transform mixology – whether at home or behind the bar.”

"By amplifying our presence in New York, Angostura is reinforcing its international expansion. The company will continue to pursue high-impact opportunities across global markets, ensuring its iconic bitters and rums remain essential to cocktail and culinary cultures worldwide. Our products are available in over 170 markets."

Angostura commercial manager Leesha Alexander recently spoke to TV6 about expanding the company's footprint.

"We've been able to show up in a grander scale outside of TT as well," she said.

She said the company has featured its products in Greece, UK and New York.

"We are also waving that flag for Angostura and TT, just really focusing on innovation – very important part to our strategy."

She said an Angostura brand ambassador recently visited Easter Island, a remote volcanic island, renowned for its archeological sites, in Chile.

"Even though we don't have a direct trade with Easter Island, the product is available at the bars out there. We continue to promote the distribution of our products We are at most major markets where the product is allowed."

Forbes said bitters has blazed a trail and opened markets for Angostura's premium rums.

"Our premium rums are in approximately 60 countries around the world, and there is the opportunity now to follow the part blazed by Angostura (bitters)..It's a tag-team arrangement where Angostura opens the markets for our premium rums to follow."