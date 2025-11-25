Will Trump invade Venezuela?

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Trinis and Guyanese repeatedly ask me whether I think US President Donald Trump will launch strikes on or invade Venezuela to take Nicolás Maduro out or topple him. Most, but not all, Guyanese consider Maduro a threat to Guyana (claiming two-thirds of our territory and issuing veiled threats) and have no problem seeing him out of power.

Reporters also repeatedly asked Trump versions of the same question – whether American troops will invade or bomb Venezuela. The President has not responded directly, but he did hint there will be land strikes to take out drug-making factories and camps labelled as terrorist organisations (shipping drugs to the US that kill thousands of Americans annually).

Maduro has been labelled as head of a terrorist organisation; he has denied it. Maduro has asked to meet with the Trump administration for discussions on varied issues. Trump has said he is willing to meet with the Venezuela leadership when asked by reporters. He hinted he will send emissaries to meet with Maduro – perhaps to convince him to leave office.

If there are talks, there will be no immediate invasion or land strikes; but strikes are inevitable unless Maduro decides to make a variety of concessions on energy exploration and development, including compensation to Exxon and other oil companies that were nationalised, agrees to destroy all the drug labs operating within Venezuela, and cracks down on criminal gangs named by Trump.

Venezuela is a small player in drug production. The drugs come mostly from Colombia, Bolivia, etc. Venezuelan jungle air strips are used to transport the drugs to Central America and from there to Mexico and the US. Drugs are also transported to Europe and Canada and we in Guyana also get our share that has been destroying lives.

As reported in the Guyana press, secret air strips and even small aircraft were uncovered. A lot of drugs were also discovered linking some ranking police, soldiers and other Guyanese. American intelligence also reported that Guyana was (and probably still is) used as a transshipment point for drugs to the developed countries where they fetch high prices. There were countless reports of drugs being seized in Guyana and overseas coming from Guyana.

It is unlikely that Maduro will make sweeping concessions to Trump, leaving open the possibility of more strikes on "drug boats" and even on land; there was over a dozen missile strikes on boats and over 70 killed. Drug trafficking has been used as the reason for the military strikes. Trump will also use that reason for land strikes.

Several members of Trump’s cabinet would like to see the back of Maduro, describing him as an illegal ruler having rigged last year’s elections. Therefore, strikes on land or even against Maduro’s military machine and even on Maduro himself cannot be ruled out.

However, Trump himself had said during the 2024 presidential election campaign that he wants the US to withdraw from foreign involvement. The US has not had a good record with regime change – remember Guyana multiple times that produced bad governments, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina and a host of other Latin countries, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.

There are too many risks involved in an invasion like what happened in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, etc. Trump would like to see Maduro go but would not like to get bogged down in a land invasion or war that becomes a costly quagmire. Americans don’t have an appetite for the long occupation of any country.

Strikes on Venezuela are inevitable, but a full-scale military invasion may be out of question immediately even though the US military is ready and all the naval ships are in place and soldiers battle-ready. Troops have been undergoing military training for an invasion in Puerto Rico and troops as well as ships have even visited TT.

Can the Maduro regime survive air-powered military strikes? Not likely! And Guyanese will not have any sympathy or empathy if the Maduro regime falls.

VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mail