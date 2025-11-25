WI grouped with Bangladesh, England for T20 World Cup

In this June 19, 2024 photo, England's Phil Salt (L) is congratulated by West Indies players following their men's T20 World Cup match at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. - AP PHOTO

TWO-TIME International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup champions West Indies will have a tricky group to navigate at the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, as they have been drawn in a group which includes Bangladesh and fellow two-time champions England.

The groups and fixtures for the February 7-March 8 showpiece tournament were revealed on November 25, with Nepal and first-time qualifiers Italy also being drawn into group C with the Men in Maroon. The Windies will bowl off the competition on February 7 with a clash against the Bangladeshis at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, before facing the English in their second match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 11. They will stay in Mumbai for their November February 15 meeting with Nepal, before closing out the group phase with a February 19 showdown with Italy in Kolkata.

The tournament will feature 20 teams, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the Super Eights phase, which will commence on February 21.

Group A features co-hosts and reigning champions India, who will once again square off with arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they met in the group phase of the 2024 edition. The US will provide another familiar face in group A, as they were also grouped with the Asian giants India and Pakistan in 2024. Namibia and the Netherlands will round off group A.

Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka will start as favourites in group B, which includes Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. In group D, 2024 runners-up South Africa will headline a challenging group which includes Afghanistan, New Zealand, Canada and the UAE.

At the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by the Caribbean and the US, the Daren Sammy-coached West Indies team had a perfect record in a group which included Afghanistan and New Zealand. However, in the subsequent Super Eights phase, the regional team didn't quite rise to the occasion as they had the solitary win against the US while suffering defeats to the Proteas and England.

Sammy's Windies are currently on a lengthy away trip and are in the midst of an all-format tour away to New Zealand. The Windies lost the T20 series 3-1 to the Kiwis, before being swept 3-0 in the One-day International (ODI) series. Prior to this tour, West Indies journeyed to Bangladesh, where they lost the ODI series 2-1 before getting a commanding 3-0 win in the subsequent T20 series.

The recent matchups with the Bangladeshis could prove vital to Sammy's charges as they game plan for their World Cup meeting in Kolkata, while the coaching staff should also have familiarity with Nepal after the latter team got a 3-0 T20 series win over a largely experimental Windies team in September.

Before they begin their quest for World Cup glory next year, the Windies will play a three-match T20 series versus Afghanistan in January.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta and chairman Jay Shah are promising a cricketing spectacle which will stun the world.

"We have seen six different champions in less than two decades of the tournament's history, which demonstrates the competitive nature of the competition," Gupta said, via an ICC release.

"With 20 teams from five continents vying for the title in cricket's most unpredictable format, and the tournament returning after a decade to its biggest market, this promises to be a feast for cricket fans around the world."

T20 World Cup groups:

Group A: India, Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan, US.

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe.

Group C: Bangladesh, England, Italy, Nepal, West Indies.

Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UAE.