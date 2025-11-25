US top military officer at Diplomatic Centre

US general Dan Caine. -

US chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff General Dan Caine has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for a meeting with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Caine, the primary military advisor to US President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the UN National Security Council, arrived in TT around 11 am and is currently at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

In a media release on November 24, the US embassy said the meeting will focus on the two nations’ strong bi-lateral relationship, strengthening regional stability and the vital importance to both countries of countering the illicit traffic in drugs and transnational criminal organisations.

Caine's arrival in TT follows two recent visits by the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit to TT for military drills with the TT Defence Force.

The USS Gravely, carrying members of the elite unit, arrived in TT from October 26-30.

A second visit by the unit took place from November 16-21.

US warships have been arriving in the Southern Caribbean since late August as part of an anti-drug trafficking operation, which has been supported by the TT government.

However, the presence of the warships has been criticised by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who has accused the US of seeking regime change and TT of facilitating such.

Persad-Bissessar has insisted that the US operations are solely geared towards combating drug trafficking.