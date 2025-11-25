Two held with gun, ammo in Siparia

POLICE from the Siparia CID held two men for having a gun and ammunition in the Siparia district before dawn on November 25.

The police said that around 4.15 am, PCs Austin and Rampersad responded to a report of gunshots being heard.

Acting on intelligence, officers responded and intercepted a white Nissan Tiida driven by a 26-year-old man from Gambal Street in Siparia. A 29-year-old man from Welcome Peters Street, Siparia, was in the front passenger seat.

The police searched the car and found a Hellcat Springfield Armoury pistol, a Springfield Armoury 9mm magazine and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition (four marked S&B 9MM and four marked LUGER CBC).

The officers arrested both men and seized the illegal weapon. Investigations are ongoing.