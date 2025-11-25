N Touch
News

Two held with gun, ammo in Siparia

- File photo
- File photo

POLICE from the Siparia CID held two men for having a gun and ammunition in the Siparia district before dawn on November 25.

The police said that around 4.15 am, PCs Austin and Rampersad responded to a report of gunshots being heard.

Acting on intelligence, officers responded and intercepted a white Nissan Tiida driven by a 26-year-old man from Gambal Street in Siparia. A 29-year-old man from Welcome Peters Street, Siparia, was in the front passenger seat.

The police searched the car and found a Hellcat Springfield Armoury pistol, a Springfield Armoury 9mm magazine and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition (four marked S&B 9MM and four marked LUGER CBC).

The officers arrested both men and seized the illegal weapon. Investigations are ongoing.

Comments

"Two held with gun, ammo in Siparia"

More in this section