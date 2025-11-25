TTR, Fire Services rescue injured hiker after complex operation

RESCUED: Injured hiker Fayyad Hosine is placed in an ambulance after he was extracted from the forests following a days-long search and rescue operation involving the TT Regiment, the Fire Services and others. - Photo courtesy TT Regiment

A search and rescue mission described as a very complex operation led to the successful extraction of an injured hiker deep in the forests of Brasso Seco.

The rescue took place on November 24, three days after the hiker, Fayyad Hosine, damaged himself while in the forest with his hiking group.

A press release on November 25 from the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR), said the rescue took place near the near the Sombasson Waterfall, which tested the limits of national responders including the regiment's 1st Engineer Battalion.

Officers from this battalion supported a co-ordinated, inter-agency rescue operation through unforgiving terrain and with near non-existent communications.

On November 21, a group of five hikers attempted a demanding 19-pitch descent located approximately 17 km inside Lalaja South Road. At the 10th pitch, Hosine slipped and severely injured his left leg, leaving him unable to move.

Justine Ramdhanie, the hike organiser, remained with the injured hiker while the rest proceeded to seek help. Due to the remote and challenging terrain, the rescue spanned multiple days, with Hosine being brought to safety on November 24 at 6 pm.

Five soldiers including a female medic, from the Regiment’s 1st Engineer Battalion, in support of a team from the TT Fire Services (TTFS) which included fireman and search and rescue specialist Joseph Mohanlal, worked tirelessly throughout the operation, navigating steep, unforgiving terrain both day and night, to reach, stabilise and extract the hikers.

This incident underscored the effectiveness of TT’s multi-agency emergency response framework, as well as highlights the importance of co-ordinated response efforts and the commitment of both the TTR and TTFS to preserving life and ensuring public safety.