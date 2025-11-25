TT delegation meets key port operators in UAE

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John, left, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sean Sobers, right, and Minister of Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein in a meeting with H.E. Ahmed Al Mutwaa, CEO of AD Ports of Abu Dhabi, in United Arab Emirates on November 25. - Photo courtesy Jearlean John's Facebook page

MINISTER of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John has met with managers of one of the world’s largest port and industrial developments in Abu Dhabi.

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers and Land and Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein, John met with AD Ports Group’s CEO, Ahmed Al Mutwaa.

A post on John’s Instagram on November 25 said she presented the government’s Revitalisation Blueprint with a specific focus on port development and management.

AD Ports currently manages 50 ports internationally including the world’s largest Khalifa Port.

On November 24, John, Sobers, and Hosein met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) State Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi to discuss investment in Trinidad and Tobago aligned with the blueprint.

As the delegation remained in the UAE, they are expected to meet with Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed as well as other private sector conglomerates Royal Group Headquarters, DP World and the Dubai Chamber of Industry and Commerce.