"Tariff relief for Trinidad and Tobago"

THE EDITOR: I won’t say I told you so in reference to the tariff relief on fertiliser and other products from US President Donald Trump, no doubt arising from TT’s alliance with the US in this Venezuelan/Caribbean enterprise.

I have been writing on this issue since it began, speaking about the good sense and strategic importance of TT’s alliance with the US, but none of my letters, save one, has been printed.

Barring my journalistic standards falling short, the reason, I believe, is how such sentiment as the above goes against the prevailing mindset in the region re the anti-Trump syndrome, the hegemonic intention of the US seeking regime change in Venezuela, more so for its gas and oil on the pretext of anti-US narco-trafficking, and notions of “sovereignty” and the idea of the Caribbean as a zone of peace, inter alia, all of which, I admit, have some merit.

But I tried to show in my letters that even with all that, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s move to ally with the US is good leadership, for such alliance can only redound to the benefit of the country as amply demonstrated in the tariff relief on fertilisers, et al.

As to this country becoming a military target, the question to ask is whether Trump will allow such. In any event, does it not make good sense to ally with a powerhouse as the US on whom you depend on for your markets, some measure of financing, and, of course, security, with Venezuela in the wings, having shown its hand on Essequibo and accusing TT of being complicit in guerilla warfare against that country.

I leave that, dear reader, to your critical judgement.

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

