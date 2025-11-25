Sleeping priest awakened and robbed

Fr Jayson Grell on November 25 at Presentation College, San Fernando where he spoke to Newsday reporter Laurel Williams about the robbery, a day earlier, of another priest at St Benedict's RC Church in La Romaine. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A day after a priest was tied-up and robbed at a church in La Romaine, another priest has highlighted a breakdown in family values as one of the reasons for a surge in crime.

Fr Derek Anton, 69, of St James and a 22-year-old security guard from Point Fortin, were victims in the crime which took place shortly after 1 am on November 24 at St Benedict's RC Church, Alice Street, La Romaine.

Police said the security was on duty and noticed a bright light outside his booth. He checked and saw five intruders, dressed in dark clothing, wearing masks and gloves. They forced their way into the security booth and ordered him to lie on the ground.

There, they bound his hands and feet with rope.

Two of the suspects stayed with the guard while the other three went to the administration building, where they disconnected a TTEC meter-box, then broke down the front door and ransacked the office.

The three later went into the priests' quarters, where Fr Anton was asleep.

The intruders reportedly disconnected another TTEC meter box, cutting off power. They awoke the priest and forced him to lie on his stomach and bound his hands and feet with tie straps.

The intruders reportedly took his cellphone and wallet which contained about $170, as well as a quantity of cash representing the previous day's collections. The suspects then left.

Sometime later, the police were alerted, and they found a hole in the wire fence on the western side of the compound. Investigators believe that the criminals escaped through the hole. An envelope containing cash was recovered at the back of the building.

Newsday visited the compound on November 25, but Fr Anton was not there.

Newsday spoke to Fr Jayson Grell, who was on the compound for Presentation College, San Fernando's Prize Day. Grell said he had yet to speak to Fr Anton about the ordeal.

He said it is not the first time a priest had been the victim of crime, and it showed there is a challenge in family life.

"There is a breakdown in family values. We have to find ways to strengthen the family. If the family is broken, then we will find a lot of these things happening," Grell said.

Grell, who is a priest in residence in San Fernando, said home invasions, kidnappings, and other forms of violent crimes do not sit well with society, emphasising it showed a breakdown in family values.

He added that it is a concern for all of Trinidad and Tobago and, by extension, the Caribbean.

"These things happen all over the world, but it does not mean we have to accept. We need to go back to the gospel values. Parents need to take a deeper role in the formation of their children because it starts from a young age," Grell said.

He added that critical thinking is lacking in today's society.

"I do not think that we have time to read anymore. We need to go back to the values that kept us grounded. Can we say that with the rise of technology, it has impacted families in a productive, effective way?" the priest said.

"I think it is a time for self-introspection for all of us and to recognise that we all have an important role to play in building society."

He said the problem is not one any government can solve alone, adding that it requires collective action.

On November 25, the Archdiocese of Port of Spain, via a media statement, confirmed that Fr Anton and the security were victims of the robbery.

The brief statement added that the matter had been reported to the police and was now under active investigation by the relevant authorities.

"At this time, we ask you all for your prayers for them and all victims of crime.

So far, no one has been arrested, and PC Mahadeo of the San Fernando Police Station is leading the investigation.

The robbery is the latest against the clergy.

In August 2022, Fr Roger Paponette was tied up and robbed of a vehicle and personal valuables at the presbytery of San Rafael RC.

In January 2025, Fr Maurice White was injured during the violent car-jacking in Vega de Oropouche.

Last week, another priest parked his car along the Paria Main Road, Lower Village, Blanchisseuse, locked the doors, and left. The next day, he discovered it had been tampered with and a battery was missing.