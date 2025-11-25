Signal Hill whip Malick, climb to 3rd in SSFL premier division

Signal Hill Secondary School's Jaquon Defour gets control of the ball against San Juan North Secondary School during the SSFL premier division match at San Juan North Secondary School, on November 4. - Ayanna Kinsale

TOBAGO’S Signal Hill Secondary (31 points) maintained their winning ways and kept their 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division title hopes alive when they pulled off a stunning 5-2 victory over the 12th-placed Malick Secondary (12 points) in Signal Hill on November 24. Signal Hill’s premier division campaign has been a disjointed one because of travel issues experienced by varying teams across the air and sea bridge.

However, coach Downie Marcelle’s team have made up for lost time in a big way and are currently on a collision course with leaders Naparima College (34 points) before their premier division meeting on November 27 – the day reserved for rescheduled matches to conclude the league.

With the win over Malick, Signal Hill moved up to third on the standings, and with the league’s disciplinary committee yet to rule on the team’s unplayed make-up fixture with St Augustine Secondary, the Tobago school could be level on points with “Naps” before their massive clash in a few days.

Coming off a 9-2 drubbing of Trinity College East in another rescheduled match, Signal Hill started brightly against Malick and took a 2-0 lead to the half, thanks to goals from Immanual Wright and attacker Kyle James. In the second half, James turned up the heat as he scored two more to notch a hat-trick while Jediael Marcelle chipped in with the other goal to give Signal Hill another win in what is turning out to be a truly stunning season.

In less than a week’s time, there should be a clearer picture as to how Signal Hill’s premier division title challenge unfolds.

SSFL premier division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*14*11*1*2*40*7*33*34

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*14*27*33

Signal Hill*13*10*1*2*44*15*29*31

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*14*8*1*5*30*21*9*25

Trinity Moka*14*7*2*5*29*32*-3*23

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Trinity East*14*4*1*9*21*50*-29*13

Malick*14*3*3*8*29*40*-11*12

St Augustine*14*3*3*8*16*43*-17*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

Scarborough*14*2*5*7*18*35*-17*11

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0