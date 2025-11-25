Signal Hill up to 2nd after SSFL disciplinary ruling

Signal Hill Secondary School's Immanual Wright (R) vies for control of the ball under pressure from San Juan North Secondary's Gabriel Forde, during their Secondary Schools Football League premier division match, on November 4, 2025, at San Juan North Secondary's grounds. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division took another dramatic twist on November 25, and it didn't come on the field of play as title-chasers Signal Hill Secondary moved to second and up to 34 points after a key ruling by the league's disciplinary committee.

The disciplinary committee, which is chaired by Essiel Seecharan, met on November 24 to rule on St Augustine Secondary's no-show for a rescheduled fixture in Tobago away to Signal Hill on November 17. With the league season scheduled to conclude on November 27 with a number of key matchups – including Signal Hill's away trip to leaders Naparima College – Seecharan and his team moved quickly as they found the "Green Machine" culpable for their absence in Tobago last week and awarded the match to Signal Hill.

"The disciplinary committee met both schools and we concluded that with (sic) Signal Hill be awarded with the win," read Seecharan's correspondence to St Augustine principal Nechole Seemongal. "Therefore, three points and three goals (will) be given to Signal Hill Secondary and the table will reflect this."

Signal Hill, who whipped Malick Secondary 5-2 on November 24 thanks to a hat-trick from striker Kyle James, are now level on points with "Naps" who marginally have a superior goal difference at +33. Heavily boosted by their thumping 9-2 win over Trinity College East just last week, Signal Hill's goal difference is now at +32.

From 3.30 pm at Lewis Street, San Fernando, on November 27, the task will be very simple for Naparima and Signal Hill, as a win will give either team the premier division crown. Meanwhile, in Trincity, the third-placed St Benedict's College (33 points) will also have a vested interest in the crown's final destination, as they can still take league honours with a victory over Trinity East, to go along with a draw in the Naparima/Signal Hill match.

While there is an intense three-team race for the league, the disciplinary committee's ruling doesn't bode well for St Augustine, as they have now exhausted all their games and their current 12-point haul will see them relegated to the championship division. At present, the Green Machine are 13th on the 16-team table. However, with the 14th-placed San Juan North Secondary and the 15th-placed Scarborough (both 11 points) scheduled to meet on the final day of the league season, one of those schools will survive the drop and send St Augustine through the relegation door, as they both have a superior goal difference to the Green Machine.

Efforts to reach disciplinary chairman Seecharan and St Augustine coach Tacuma Jones proved unsuccessful. However, Newsday understands St Augustine intend to exercise their right to appeal the disciplinary committee's ruling. Appeals must be made within 72 hours of the original decision.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*14*11*1*2*40*7*33*34

Signal Hill*14*11*1*2*47*15*32*34

St Benedict's*14*11*0*3*41*14*27*33

Presentation (Sando)*14*10*1*3*37*9*28*31

Fatima*14*9*2*3*46*24*22*29

St Anthony's College*15*8*1*6*30*25*5*25

Trinity Moka*14*7*2*5*29*32*-3*23

Arima North*15*6*4*5*34*27*7*22

QRC*15*5*4*6*23*25*-2*19

St Mary's College*15*5*3*7*31*23*8*18

Trinity East*14*4*1*9*21*50*-29*13

Malick*14*3*3*8*29*40*-11*12

St Augustine*15*3*3*9*16*46*-30*12

San Juan North*14*2*5*7*22*26*-4*11

Scarborough*14*2*5*7*18*35*-17*11

Carapichaima East*15*0*0*15*7*72*-65*0