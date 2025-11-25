Red Force vs Volcanoes Super50 match abandoned due to rain

The pitch at Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Grounds, in UWI, St Augustine is covered due to rain ahead of the CG United Super50 Cup match, on November 25, between TT Red Force and the Windward Islands Volcanoes. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

FOR the fourth straight game in the truncated 2025 CG United Super50 tournament, no result was possible at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in UWI, St Augustine as the clash between hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Windward Island Volcanoes on November 25 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The match was scheduled to bowl off at 9 am. However, persistent early-morning rain created a quite soggy outfield and dreadful conditions for cricket, with the game being called off just before 10 am.

After consecutive wins against Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Harpy Eagles, the Red Force entered the match in second spot on 20 points – just seven points behind leaders Barbados Pride (27 points), who were scheduled to bowl off against Jamaica from 2 pm at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on November 25. Windwards (15 points) were third on the six-team table before the abandoned clash with the Red Force.

Due to financial constraints, this year's Super50 tournament was cut down to just six teams as both Combined Campuses and Colleges and the West Indies Academy were excluded. Meanwhile, after the six teams engage in round-robin play, the 11-day tournament will conclude on November 29 in Tarouba when the top two teams from the prelims square off in the final.

Up to the time of publication, the November 25 match between Guyana and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes had yet to commence because of a rain delay at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

Weather permitting, the Red Force will finish off the preliminary round against the Leewards with a clash at the Queen's Park Oval on November 27.

CG United Super50 standings before matches on November 25

Team*GP*W*L*NR*BP*Pts

Barbados Pride*3*2*0*1*17*27

TT Red Force*3*2*0*1*10*20

Windward Volcanoes*3*1*1*1*9*15

Leeward Hurricanes*3*0*2*1*4*6

Guyana Harpy Eagles*3*0*1*2*1*5

Jamaica Scorpions*3*0*1*2*0*4