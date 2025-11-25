Prisons win 5th straight in TTPFL, edge 10-man Rangers 1-0

Ricardo John (left) and his Prisons FC teammates celebrate a goal during 2025/26 TT Premier Football League action. Photo courtesy Ricardo John. -

PRISONS FC (15 points) continued their dream start to the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) campaign when they eked out a 1-0 win over the ten-man Terminix La Horquetta Rangers outfit (three points) at the St James Police Barracks on November 23 to notch a fifth straight victory to start this season.

It wasn’t the prettiest or most clinical of displays by Prisons, but a 70th-minute header by substitute Ricardo John ensured they moved back to the summit on the 12-team table – knocking Club Sando (12 points) back to second in the process.

It was a lively end-to-end start in the second game of the barracks double-header, as both teams created early chances.

However, a crucial moment came in the 31st minute when Rangers defender Abdul Lezama needlessly handled the ball near half line and was given his marching orders as he picked up a second yellow card.

Rangers battled and just managed to go into the halftime break with the game scoreless, with Prisons winger Jeremiah Vidale having a close-range shot saved by Xavion Haynes before his follow-up effort skimmed off the bar.

Early in the second half, the tone for the remainder of the game was set as Rangers sat deep while Prisons tried to raid their goal.

In the 48th minute, the league leaders had a goal ruled out for offside after a dangerous left-side free kick from Kevon Williams, while John missed two presentable chances near the hour mark.

In the 62nd minute, John’s namesake, central defender Weslie John, had an effort from inside the six-yard box cleared off the line as Rangers desperately tried to stay alive in the contest.

In the 70th minute, though, the resistance shown by coach Dave Quamina’s Rangers team was finally broken when a persistent Ricardo finally got his name on the scoresheet when he headed in a right-side cross from Israel Williams.

In the 82nd minute, Rangers threw winger Tyrique Sutherland into the contest.

And in the 89th minute, Sutherland nearly pulled back a dramatic, late equaliser for his team, but a right-footed blast from outside the area drifted just wide of the angle of post and bar.

On November 29 at the Arima Velodrome, Prisons are expected to face their toughest test in the season to date when they take on MIC Central FC Reboot.

In the first game of the barracks double-header, 2023/24 TTPFL champions AC Port of Spain (eight points) overturned an early deficit when they defeated the ninth-placed Point Fortin Civic 2-1.

Civic took the lead in the eighth minute through skipper Ezekiel Kesar, who converted a penalty, before in-form AC PoS striker Shackiel Henry netted his fourth goal in two games when he sent a right-footed shot into the bottom corner in the 23rd minute after defender Jommal Trim partially dealt with a cross.

In the 80th minute, Trim had another telling touch, as he inadvertently sent an attempted clearance over substitute goalie Levi Fernandez and into the net to give AC PoS all three points.

AC PoS moved from sixth to fifth with the result, with Civic (four points) currently in ninth.

At the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on November 22, the servicemen were large and in charge as defending champions Defence Force (eight points) got a late 2-1 victory over 1976 FC Phoenix (three points), while Miscellaneous Police FC (ten points) consolidated third spot when they used a late surge to get a 4-2 win over the cellar-placed FC Eagles. For the Army/Coast Guard combination, a stoppage-time goal from flanker Kaihim Thomas assured them all three points against Phoenix. Meanwhile, for the lawmen, they overturned a 2-1 deficit deep into the second half against Eagles as goals by Martieon Watson, Jordan Riley and Joevin Jones earned them their third win this season.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Prisons*5*5*0*0*10*2*8*15

Club Sando*5*4*0*1*15*2*13*12

Police FC*5*3*1*1*13*7*6*10

Defence Force*4*2*2*0*5*3*2*8

AC Port of Spain*5*2*2*1*6*6*0*8

MIC Central FC*4*2*0*2*7*11*-4*6

Jabloteh*5*1*2*2*7*10*-3*5

Caledonia*4*1*1*2*6*7*-1*4

Point Fortin*4*1*1*2*5*6*-1*4

1976 FC Phoenix*5*1*0*4*7*13*-6*3

La Horquetta Rangers*5*1*0*4*3*12*-9*3

Eagles FC*5*0*1*4*4*9*-5*1