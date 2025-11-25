Opposition to file Privileges motion, demands 3 apologies

Attorney General John Jeremie in Parliament. - File photo

THE opposition plans to file at least one privilege motion during the November 26 sitting of Parliament against a senior government member over "offensive comments" made during the last sitting.

Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales told reporters at an opposition media conference on November 25 that he intends to file a motion against Attorney General John Jeremie for an alleged homophobic remark that was caught on a "hot mic" during the November 21 sitting.

During that sitting, a member of the government bench was heard saying, “Hush yuh mouth, boy. Go and take yuh lil man,” during a pause in proceedings as MPs debated the Virtual Assets and Virtual Assets Service Providers Bill, 2025.

It remains unclear to whom the comment was directed.

Gonzales described the remark as “reprehensible,” adding that the opposition was not surprised by it.

Meanwhile, Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert said he is considering filing a similar motion against Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

During the sitting, the PM told Imbert to stop pointing at her.

Imbert replied, "Why not?"

Persad-Bissessar said, "Because I will cuff you down."

Imbert said he will decide whether to file the motion before the sitting.

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath has defended the PM, saying she meant she would deal with Imbert politically. He also claimed Imbert had started the conflict by a "political molestation" of Persad-Bissessar at the sitting.

However, Imbert denied doing such.

The opposition has called on Persad-Bissessar, Padarath and Jeremie to apologise.