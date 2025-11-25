Not going back to the colonial era

THE EDITOR: There is a disturbing pattern emerging in TT, and it must be called out plainly. The recent restrictions on cultural events, inconsistent treatment of national celebrations, and tightening of public expression feel far too familiar, not as “modern governance,” but as a quiet return to the control tactics once used during slavery and colonial rule.

Let us be honest: Carnival, Canboulay, stick-fighting, pan, and the freedom to gather were all born out of resistance to oppression. These traditions were created by people who were forbidden to celebrate, forbidden to participate, and forbidden to claim joy. When any government begins limiting, zoning, or selectively approving cultural expression, it touches the deepest part of our history, the part where our ancestors had to fight for the simple right to exist openly.

And while these cultural restrictions are alarming enough on their own, they are happening alongside harsh retrenchments, the cutting of youth programmes, and a shocking lack of direct communication from national leadership. This is not progress. This is not transformation. This is regression, and the nation feels it.

Thousands of families are now living with economic uncertainty. Young people – already navigating violence, mental strain, unemployment, and social pressure – are being stripped of the very programmes designed to support them. When the government pulls back social development, shuts down youth spaces, and simultaneously restricts cultural expression, it creates a climate that breeds frustration, hopelessness, and division.

A country cannot claim to be “moving forward” while taking away the very pillars that hold its people together. Culture is a lifeline. Youth development is a lifeline. Fairness is a lifeline. And right now, all three are under threat.

We must not pretend that these decisions are ordinary. They carry weight. They carry memory. TT has fought too long and too hard to reclaim identity, expression, and equal cultural respect for any administration to chip away at it, intentionally or not.

We are not going back to that era. Not quietly. Not blindly. Not ever.

DOMINIQUE MITCHELL

Trincity