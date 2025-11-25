'Naps', 'Pres' to face off in Intercol South Zone final

(FILE) Naparima College Riquelme Phillips (L) holds off St Anthony’s College Aadil Jr Abdul-Hakeem during the Secondary Schooll Football League match, at St Anthony’s College Grounds, Morne Coco Rd, Westmoorings on October 28. - Faith Ayoung

PRESENTATION College and Naparima College renew their rivalry on December 1 when they lock horns for the coveted Coca-Cola Intercol South Zone title, after both teams secured semi-final wins at the Ato Bolton Stadium in Couva on November 24.

In the opening fixture of a double-header, Naparima swept Palo Seco 6-0 while “Pres” shut out St Benedict’s 2-0 in the second fixture.

Jabari Rodriguez scored a hat-trick for “Naps” while Arron Raymond and Jaydon Caprietta netted one each. Palo Seco scored an own goal, gifting Naps a comfortable win and a spot in the title match.

Pres, however, were again led by goal-scoring machine and skipper Isaiah Jacob, who scored a second-half brace to send them through.

In the opening period, Pres dominated possession and shots on goal but still could not break the deadlock.

It was a midfield battle for the majority of the first 45 minutes and the few chances each team had to create a goal-scoring opportunity all went to no avail.

Pres striker Jacob had an early chance to score in the third minute, but after evading his defender, his left-footed shot to the top left corner was parried out by goalie Thane Devenish.

Soon after, Benedict’s Jaylon Forbes was played on in front of Pres’ goal by Elijah David, but he was crowded out by their attentive back line. Pres strung better passes but could not get the final shot off.

Jacob threatened still, though, as he had another shot parried out once more by Devenish. Jacob always posed a real threat when on the ball. St Benedict’s first real chance came in the 38th minute when Elijah David headed straight to Pres goalie Marcelo Phillip. Additionally, Benedict’s Jordan Bernard’s 42nd-minute strike from distance was easily picked up by Phillip.

It remained goalless at the break.

At the resumption, St Benedict’s returned with welcomed aggression, but unlike Pres, they did not capitalise on their opportunities.

Five minutes into the second period, however, Presentation’s Roshaun Doobay played a penetrating ball towards Jacob, who smartly evaded his defender with a neat turn, and fired past Devenish comfortably to send them 1-0 up.

A somewhat disheartened St Benedict’s unit tried to muster up some attacking play, but they never really posed a real threat until the final minutes.

Jacob could have added another in the 70th, but his free kick from just outside the area whizzed past the top right corner of the goal.

With a spot in the final slipping away for the La Romaine team, both teams began to get a bit physical on the pitch as Pres tried to defend their lead, with the former trying to erase it.

But in the 83rd, Jacob struck again, this time, cutting in from the right after receiving a pinpoint pass from Nikosi Foncette and slotting past Devenish to seal their fate.

St Benedict’s Salim Soanes was shown back-to-back yellow in the final moments after he received one for a silly tackle, then showed dissent to the referee’s decision, and was given marching orders.

However, on his exit, his brushed past one Pres player, and boldly walked up to another, who he pushed, before teammates from both sides, and the referee tried to break up the mini-fracas.

Either way, city rivals Presentation College and Naparima College will meet for one last dance this season, this time with the coveted south zone Intercol title on the line, and a place in the next round, with their sights set on the coveted National Intercol crown.