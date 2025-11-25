Let's clean up country

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I urge the minister responsible for the environment to embark on a massive clean-up campaign of the entire country urgently.

The roadways are filled with old cars, tyres, barrels, and other garbage. The state of the country does not reflect that we are not serious about the environment.

This suggested campaign must be given top priority as we must demonstrate that we are serious about our health and well-being. We must show the world that we are health-conscious.

It is incumbent on the ministry to engage the national community – religious, cultural, sporting and other organisations – to work on this campaign with the greatest urgency.

Let us begin this project right away, certainly before Christmas, going into the Carnival period. The local government authorities, the business organisations and the professional entities must also be included. In short, this project must be seen as the people's mandate.

This is the greatest gift we can give to our beloved nation. The citizenry awaits this programme with despatch.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo