Judge in T&TEC's 'misrepresentation' claim: Sort it out

Justice Frank Seepersad. -

A High Court judge has declined to rule on whether any party misled the court in a doctor’s legal battle with the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) over its policy for installing high-tension wires on private property.

Instead, Justice Frank Seepersad corrected the official record and advised T&TEC to “thoroughly and comprehensively” investigate the conflicting instructions reportedly given by its in-house legal officer to former external counsel. He said the commission must put proper checks in place to ensure such a situation “never happens again,” during a hearing on November 24.

The issue arose after T&TEC’s legal officer, Candace Price, filed an affidavit stating that former external counsel had misrepresented the commission’s position on policy documents. Her affidavit came after the judge ordered T&TEC to produce the policy governing the installation of high-tension power lines over private land. Price said T&TEC did not intend to mislead the court.

In October, Seepersad had ruled that T&TEC breached its statutory obligation under the Freedom of Information Act by failing to respond to Dr Fayard Mohammed’s September 26, 2024, request for the policy. Mohammed sought the information after power lines were installed across his land without disclosure of the applicable rules. Senior Counsel Keith Scotland, Asha Watkins-Montserin, and Keisha Kydd-Hannibal previously represented T&TEC. Scotland said he was “aggrieved” by public reporting that implied he was required to “answer” for instructions given, arguing that the coverage damaged his reputation. The judge noted that any such concerns were a matter between counsel and the former client. Seepersad said the court “deprecates dishonesty” and considers the withholding of material facts a “frontal attack” on the administration of justice. But he added that the court could not decide whether the conflicting accounts resulted from “deliberate design, misrepresentation by counsel, genuine confusion or inadvertence,” because Price’s affidavit contradicted Kydd-Hannibal’s affidavit and supporting WhatsApp messages. In correcting the court’s record, the judge said it must accurately reflect that T&TEC has no single written policy document. Instead, he said, the commission is guided by legislation, guidelines, regulations, internal procedures and international standards that collectively form its framework for installing high-tension lines.

In an affidavit in objection, Kydd-Hannibal said she was twice instructed by Price, both orally and in writing, that no policy document existed, and she relied on those instructions in the related litigation.

She said she was never told that previous representations in court were inaccurate. She asked the court to strike parts of Price’s affidavit that conflicted with instructions she said she was given.

Price suggested that former counsel misunderstood T&TEC’s explanations. She maintained that T&TEC consistently advised that no single policy but multiple documents formed the governing framework. She said the commission never instructed counsel that information requested under Mohammed’s FOIA “did not exist.”

Seepersad said the court could not resolve the dispute over what instructions were actually given. But he said the inconsistency raised concerns about public trust and required an internal investigation to prevent similar issues in the future.

He formally amended the record to reflect that T&TEC operates without a single comprehensive policy document but relies on a suite of legal and technical instruments. He declined to determine responsibility for earlier misstatements, directing the commission instead to conduct “a thorough and comprehensive investigation” to restore public confidence and ensure transparency in its dealings with the court.

Anand Ramlogan, SC, Jared Jagroo, Ganesh Saroop and Candice Ramkhelawan now represent T&TEC. Farai Hove Masaisai and Chelsea Edwards represented Mohammed, who has a separate lawsuit against T&TEC over the erection of high-tension wires on his property.