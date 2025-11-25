Jorsling: Army must find a way to Champions Cup

Defence Force coach Devorn Jorsling (left) and veteran centre back Sheldon Bateau have a laugh before a Concacaf Caribbean Cup presser on November 24. Photo by Roneil - Roneil Walcott

DEFENCE Force interim coach Devorn Jorsling said his team must be able to find a way to get a positive result in the first leg of their Concacaf Caribbean Cup third-place playoff against the Dominican Republic’s Cibao FC at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on November 25.

Kickoff is at 5pm and there’s still a lot weighing on the tie for both camps, as a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup is up for grabs for the team finishing third in the tournament. Caribbean Cup finalists Mount Pleasant Football Academy and Universidad O&M FC have already booked their spots in the Concacaf Champions Cup and will play the first leg of their final in the Dominican Republic on November 25. The return legs for both the third-place playoff and the final will be played on December 2.

On October 22, the Army/Coast Guard combination received a rude awakening in the first leg of their Caribbean Cup semis against Mount Pleasant, as they were drubbed 5-1 by the Jamaican powerhouse team before offering an improved performance in the second leg, which they won 1-0.

Jorsling said his team’s approach for the first leg of the third-place playoff will not be passive. However, he said they cannot play in the same fashion they did against Mount Pleasant.

“In life, you live and learn. And I think in the first leg of the semifinals, we were way too open. In saying that, we’re not going to park the bus tomorrow, please God,” Jorsling said at the pre-match presser on November 24. “The approach will be different. It’s two legs and going over to Cibao, we have to have a positive result going over there.”

He reiterated the team’s main goal before the tournament was to get to the Concacaf Champions Cup and that’s still well and truly intact.

“Obviously, we would have loved to win the Caribbean Cup, but that hasn’t happened, so we’re going all out this time to try and qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup.”

To close off group B play, the reigning TT Premier Football League champs got a 2-0 win away to Cibao to secure their place in the last four. However, both Jorsling and veteran defender Sheldon Bateau, 34, believe this upcoming tie will be a totally different ball game.

“Every game is different. I think what will make the match really difficult is what’s at stake,” Jorsling said.

“They are away from home. We don’t know how they will approach the game, but I know it will be different. In saying that, we have to find a way to win the game. It’s that simple. We have to win the game.”

Bateau, who joined Defence Force midway through the group phase in September, is up to the task.

“(We’re) definitely (expecting a different game). I think the circumstances are totally different. In the first game, they would have made some changes. Just like us, they had some league games as well, so we’re expecting a much tougher than previously. We’re up for it. As the coach said, we’re upbeat and we’re ready for the challenge.”

Bateau said making the readjustment locally after playing for over ten years in Europe has been difficult, but is keen to impart his knowledge to the younger players and help the Army achieve a major goal.

“The pressure is no different to deliver, to lead the troops and to share my experience. I think it’s about helping the country to stay at a high level. We have a crisis right now with the football. It’s no secret, but we’re a bit behind.”

The Defence Force 21-man squad includes players such as recently retired national team playmaker Kevin Molino, Kevon Goddard, Justin Sadoo and attackers Shaquille Bertrand and Elijah Seechan.

Defence Force squad for Concacaf Caribbean Cup third-place playoff:

Goalkeepers: Jabari St Hillaire, Isaiah Williams.

Defenders: Sheldon Bateau, Jelani Felix, Russel Francois, Isaiah Garcia, Shirwin Noel.

Midfielders: Joshua Araujo-Wilson, Christian Bailey, Tyrese Bailey, Rivaldo Coryat, Adriel George, Kevon Goddard, Kevin Molino, Darius Ollivierra, Justin Sadoo, Kaihim Thomas, Caden Trestrail.

Forwards: Shaquille Bertrand, Elijah Seechan, Kathon St Hillaire.