Hadco Ltd commits to investing in local brands

Marcus Sun Kow, managing director of Fresh Start Juices, centre, signs a MoU with Marc Clarke, Hadco marketing manager, right, and Dale Parson, president, TT Manufacturers' Association, recently. -

HADCO LTD has reaffirmed its commitment to distributing, supporting and investing in locally manufactured brands.

The committments follows a signing ceremony held on November 10 at local advertising agency Eyescream Animation.

The event highlighted Hadco’s continued partnership with several local companies, including Halfmoon Ice Cream, Creamery Ice Cream, Novelties & Yogurt, Fresh Start Juices, Farm and Function, Adam’s Sauces, and Amare Probiotics – brands that have become household names through their innovation, quality and authenticity.

During the ceremony, Marć Clarke, marketing manager at Hadco Ltd, emphasised the company’s long-standing belief in the value of local enterprise.

“At Hadco, we take great pride in being a champion for local innovation, our commitment goes beyond distribution; it’s about investing in and nurturing brands that represent the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of TT."

Also addressing the media was Dale Parson, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), who commended Hadco’s leadership in strengthening the local manufacturing landscape.

"Hadco continues to play a vital role in advancing local manufacturing by providing critical distribution, marketing and business development support to homegrown brands. Their commitment exemplifies how collaboration between manufacturers and distributors can drive sustainable growth within the national economy,” he said.

Representing one of Hadco’s partner brands, Marcus Sun Kow, managing director of Fresh Start Juices, expressed optimism about the strengthened partnership.

“Our relationship with Hadco has opened tremendous opportunities for Fresh Start,” he said. “This renewed commitment will allow us to grow our footprint, expand production and continue delivering high-quality products to consumers across TT.”

Adding to the voices of support, Anastasia Pickering, brand manager for Creamery Ice Cream, Novelties and Yogurt, highlighted the significance of Hadco's investment in promoting locally made frozen treats.

“Creamery is proud to stand alongside other local brands under Hadco’s portfolio,” said Anastasia Pickering. “Our shared mission is to bring the taste of local excellence to every household. Hadco’s continued investment ensures that homegrown brands like ours get the recognition, visibility and market support we need to grow.”

Hadco’s recommitment marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to empower local producers, encourage innovation, and reinforce confidence in TT’s manufacturing potential.