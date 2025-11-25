Flow employees support Jamaica with relief drive

Flow employees pack donated items bound for Jamaica. -

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, employees of Flow Trinidad united in support of the company’s annual CSR initiative, Mission Week, by donating essential supplies to assist colleagues, families and communities across the island.

A media release said, Mission Week is the company’s annual moment to collectively give time, talent, and care to the communities it serves. Centred around four pillars – Learning, Environment, Access and Disaster Relief – the initiative reinforces a simple truth: Flow’s business is rooted in the places where its employees live and work, and with that comes a responsibility to make a positive difference.

Yolande Agard-Simmons, Flow’s senior manager, communications, said, “Our employees have shown once again that compassion is one of the strongest forces in our organisation. This donation effort was entirely employee-led, reflecting our deep connection to the people of Jamaica and our commitment to stand with communities in their time of greatest need. We are proud of our team’s generosity and united in our resolve to help rebuild, restore and bring hope where it’s needed most.”

After a full day of collecting, sorting and packing donated items, employees summed up the experience in three words: “gratitude, appreciation, and thanks.”

Hundreds of cases of water, toilet paper and hygiene products were collected at Flow’s Trincity head office and will soon be shipped to support communities across Jamaica, the release said.

In addition, four senior technicians from Flow Trinidad volunteered to travel to Jamaica to assist their colleagues with network restoration efforts. These technicians will be stationed on the island for one month.