Digital literacy as a life skill

-

THROUGHOUT time, humans have taught themselves to communicate through new digital tools. However, the current speed of information generation and dissemination makes it extremely difficult for the average person to distinguish between reliable information, opinions and disinformation.

The effective use of the various incarnations of information and communication technologies (ICT) demands that the average individual must be able to consistently verify and validate information. This demands a particular skill set and also takes time. These two factors combine to prompt many people to forgo this process, much to their detriment: making ICT engagements a liability rather than an asset.

Our task as teachers is to cultivate these skills in our learners – the capacity to verify the accuracy of information: a core competency if they are to function effectively in a world that is digitising at warp speed. They must be equipped with the fundamental proficiencies to ensure they not only consume technology, but are responsible users.

This imperative is even more critical given the renewed thrust of the government to rely more heavily on the deployment of ICT in the curriculum delivery process. The onus is now on teachers at all levels of the education system to ensure that our children are infused with the tools and capacities to become responsible digital citizens.

They must be taught to protect themselves from online threats given the increasing prevalence of cybercrime. Digital literacy has now become a critical life-skill that goes beyond technical knowledge. It incorporates the knowledge, skills and attitudes that allow children to be both safe and empowered as they navigate the digital realm.

This must encompass their play, participation, socialising, searching and learning through digital technologies. What constitutes digital literacy will vary according to age, local culture, and context. Guidelines from the Ministry of Education will be useful in this regard.

It cannot be over-emphasised that children need to be digitally literate even when they are not online. Facial scanning and artificial intelligence-based profiling increasingly impact their lives. Their schooling, social welfare and future job prospects may all depend on their capacity to comprehend and navigate the digital world around them.

Digital literacy is thus a growing component of any approach to skill development and must receive dedicated focus, from planning to implementation throughout the education system.

Teaching digital literacy in schools involves integrating ICT across the curriculum, providing hands-on learning experiences, and focusing on critical skills such as online safety, ethics and information evaluation. According to the American Library Association, digital literacy is defined as the ability to use ICT to find, evaluate, create and communicate information, requiring both cognitive and technical skills.

Digital citizenship will ensure that students practise ethical online behaviours and navigate the internet safely and respectfully. Media literacy can teach children how to navigate the internet/devices safely, ethically and effectively with a discriminating lens, decipher fake news, manage media diet and evaluate accuracy, perspective, credibility and relevance of informational sources. This also involves discerning human-made and artificial intelligence-generated content.

The capacity to distinguish between reliable information, misinformation and disinformation engages higher-order cognitive skills – analysis and evaluation ultimately fostering critical thinking and creativity, for it empowers students to leverage technology to find innovative solutions to challenges. It eventually gives them the competence and confidence to navigate the digital world in an active rather than a passive way.

Increasingly, employers are seeking candidates with these skills – technological proficiency and adaptability.

Unfortunately, many teachers still fear these technologies and are thus hesitant to infuse them in their pedagogy. High-performing education systems have demonstrated that the integration of digital tools in the classroom can significantly enhance student engagement and understanding, making learning dynamic, accessible and equitable.

In an era of global citizenship, digital competence is crucial for cultural understanding, global awareness and collaboration. Ensuring that all children acquire a certain level of digital competence and proficiency is a moral imperative of all teachers, regardless of geographical, cultural and social circumstances.

Though not an easy task, it begins with all teachers acquiring the necessary competencies to fulfil this mandate by availing themselves of the necessary professional development opportunities, cognisant of their obligation as self-directed life-long learners. It is a pivotal moment in time that demands education professionals rise to the occasion as a first step to remaining relevant in a rapidly changing education paradigm.

Beyond the challenge of access to equitable and quality digital devices and infrastructure, teachers must be committed to leveraging existing and future technologies to create a digitally literate society.