Defence Force pip QPCC to men's indoor hockey title

In this file photo, TT’s Mickel Pierre (R) shields possession from his Canadian opponent during the 2024 Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation -

DEFENCE Force pulled off a stunning shootout win over Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the final of the men’s open division of the TT Hockey Board’s (TTHB) National Indoor tournament, which came to a dramatic end at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on November 22.

The men’s open finale had a roller-coaster of emotions. Defence Force finally got their hands on the title after a lengthy shootout, which had as many as ten shots, as national player Mickel Pierre scored the decisive goal past goalkeeper Reiza Hosein to seal the win after the teams were tied at 5-5 at the end of regulation time.

In a battle between the teams which finished atop the standings at the end of the preliminary round, Defence Force bolted to an impressive 4-0 lead by the 18th minute on the back of goals by David Coker, Sheldon De Lisle, Tarrell Singh and imposing attacker Shaquille Daniel.

Facing a possible blowout, QPCC finally showed up to the party when quick strikes by Arriell Bowen and standout player Jordan Vieira saw Defence Force’s lead cut to 4-2 by the 22nd minute. The Army regained firm control of proceedings just moments later as Daniel scored his second goal to make it 5-2. There was high drama to conclude the contest, though, as Dominic Young pulled one back for the Parkites to make it 5-3 before Vieira added two more late goals to take his overall tally in the division to a whopping 29 goals – well clear of any of his competitors – and knot the game up at five apiece. Vieira was the first man to try his luck in the shootout, but he and the other outfield players soon realised it would be a tough ask to beat Defence Force’s Zeon Hamilton or teammate Hosein between the uprights. In his second attempt in the marathon shootout, Pierre had the special touch to seal the win for Defence Force as they exacted revenge for the loss they suffered to the Parkites in the men’s knockout final on November 16.

Third place in the men’s open division went to Police, who spanked Paragon 10-4 with both Justin Beharry and Nicholas Grant scoring hat-tricks.

In the mixed vets final, there was no stopping QPCC as they earned a 7-5 win over Police thanks to an impressive four-goal showing from Shawn Lee Quay, who netted a hat-trick by the 16th minute to give his team a 4-2 lead. Danielle Thompson made it 5-2 to QPCC with a strike in the 22nd minute, before Akim Toussaint registered two quick goals to cut QPCC’s lead to 5-4. Toussaint was the only scorer for Police with a special five-goal effort, but too much was placed on his shoulders as QPCC held firm to seize the result. In the men’s Trinity division final, the versatile Nicholas Whiteman had a rollicking time as he scored six goals to power Notre Dame to a 10-4 win over SHAPE. Meanwhile, in the women’s Trinity division final, Magnolia evaded Police’s capture as they ran away with a 5-1 victory with a brace from Natania Rowe.