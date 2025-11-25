CoP: Handcuffs for social-media users destabilising TT

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro. - File photo

COMMISSIONER of Police Allister Guevarro has warned social-media users that they will face the full brunt of the law if they make threats against other people or attempt to destabilise the country.

In a media release on November 25, Guevarro said the police's Cyber and Social Media Unit is monitoring online activity and gathering evidence against those culpable.

Guevarro's warning came just three days after Opposition senator Dr Amery Browne posted screenshots of a man threatening in a Facebook post to shoot him and his family.

A Diego Martin woman was arrested last week under a Preventive Detention Order for allegedly inciting violence against Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar via a social media post.

Guevarro said, "The TTPS has observed with serious concern the recent increase in social media posts in which individuals have made threats of violence against one another, as well as threats directed at public officials. Let me state unequivocally: this behaviour is unlawful, dangerous, and will not be tolerated."

Guevarro said claiming "freedom of speech" is no cop-out and will not save offenders from criminal prosecution.

"Freedom of expression is a right, and every citizen is free to share their thoughts and opinions. However, that freedom ends where criminal conduct begins. No one has the right to incite violence, intimidate others, or use online platforms to threaten harm. Such actions undermine public safety, destabilise communities, and erode the peace and order that citizens deserve."

He said under paragraph two of the Schedule of the Emergency Powers Regulations 2025, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander is empowered to issue a Preventive Detention Order to any person, to prevent such persons from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety.

"This power is activated when individuals use social media to publish posts or comments that incite violence, invite external interference, or otherwise endanger the safety and stability of the nation.

"The TTPS will take decisive action. Any individual who uses social media or any digital platform to issue threats, encourage violence, or endanger the safety of any person, including government officials, will face the full force of the law...

"I urge all citizens to conduct themselves responsibly online. Share your views, raise your concerns, and participate in national dialogue, but do so within the boundaries of the law. Don’t take chain up from anyone…as your words today can have you in handcuffs tomorrow."