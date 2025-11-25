CAL unveils baggage-status system

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft. -

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) has introduced a baggage status notifications for its customers, providing clearer baggage updates to support a more reassuring travel experience.

In a media release on November 25, CAL said this new feature sends timely e-mail notifications to customers at key stages of their journey, including when a customer’s bag is loaded onto the aircraft and when it arrives at the customer’s destination.

CAL acting CEO Nirmala Ramai said, “This initiative is part of our consistent focus on improving the customer experience. By giving our passengers timely, accurate updates about their baggage, we are addressing one of the most common concerns in air travel. Building confidence throughout the journey.”

The notification feature is made possible through the airline’s recent completion of Luggage Logistics’ Load &Track baggage management system across all stations in its network.

CEO of Luggage Logistics Adam Dalby said: “CAL is our tenth national carrier, and I am delighted to have them as one of our customers. The professional and forward-thinking team had the vision to ensure their new baggage management solution met all their requirements and more. We look forward to collaborating with the team with the combined aim of driving improvements and operational efficiency throughout their network.”

CAL said it remains committed to improving customer communication and strengthening its operational processes to support a more reliable and transparent travel experience.