Amputations: A national crisis in Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, talks to beneficiaries of prosthetic limbs at a ceremony on October 3 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. - Photo taken from UNC Facebook page.

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Trinidad and Tobago is facing a silent but worsening health crisis: an alarming rise in amputations linked primarily to diabetes and vascular disease. According to consultant vascular surgeon and UWI lecturer Dr Lemuel Pran, the country records approximately 400 amputations every year, based on a recent 2019-2023 study across the regional health authorities.

Pran who serves at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, completed his general surgery training in 2018 and became European board qualified in vascular surgery in 2022 earning the Gold Medal award. As a general and vascular surgeon, Pran has an avid interest in carotid surgery and the management of the diabetic feet. Additionally, he has authored over 20 publications including book chapters, original research, editorials and case reports.

He describes the situation as urgent and deeply concerning as “there is definitely an increase in the number of amputations.”

Pran highlighted that three major factors fuel this rise: Patients delay seeking treatment, poorly controlled diabetes resulting in really bad foot and leg infections that progresses rapidly and delayed treatment at the hospital level especially in patients who need to have improvement in blood flow procedures.

He warned that TT’s numbers are not only elevated, but “the rate is very high when we look at our population numbers when compared to both regional and international data.”

While amputations may result from trauma or cancer, Pran stressed that diabetes is the leading cause. He stated, “By far the most common reasons are infections in diabetic patients – 80 per cent – followed by vascular disease, with a minority of trauma and limb cancers.”

The surgeon added that late presentation is a major contributor, explaining that many citizens attempt self-treatment before seeking proper medical care. “The population themselves use a lot of ‘home remedies’ before getting expert medical help,” he said, noting that the average delay is one to two weeks, often long enough for infections to become severe.

Lifestyle choices too play a direct role in the increasing number of amputations. Pran pointed out that lack of exercise, poor nutrition, poor diet high in fat and carbohydrates, and a lack of responsibility for taking care of their health – are directly related to the increasing rate of diabetes and problems with the control of diabetes.”

Improving public awareness

Questioned on what the health sector could do to reduce the number of amputations, Pran noted that preventing amputations cannot be solved by one sector alone. “This problem needs to be tackled at all levels of health care – primary, secondary and tertiary. There is no quick fix. This requires dedicated short-, medium- and long-term efforts,” he insisted.

He also believes public awareness is dangerously low. “The vast majority are not aware of the warning signs (like poor circulation, non-healing wounds or infections) and more needs to be done to improve public awareness.”

The doctor pointed out that general practitioners and district health centres play a critical role in prevention. “These are the gatekeepers to health care as they are our primary and should be the first point of contact for a patient and health care” he said. “Many non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart, kidney and vascular diseases are preventable.”

Limited access to prosthetics

One of the harshest realities for amputees in TT is their limited access to prosthetics and the cost. According to Pran, a local study found that only 15 per cent of patients in that study group acquired a prosthetic.

While availability has improved slightly, Pran pointed out there have been efforts to have them become more easily available. He noted that the government has recently partnered with organisations to improve local access, but more work is needed.

On October 3, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced that an artificial limb centre will soon be established in TT, a facility expected to benefit not only the nation but the wider Caricom region. She made the announcement during the inauguration of the Artificial Limb Fitment Camp at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain.

The initiative will provide prosthetic limbs to over 800 people, fulfilling a promise made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to TT in July. In addition to the donations, the limb centre will be established with financial support from India.

The fitment camp began on October 3 at the National Council for Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar in Chaguanas and continued for 50 days.

Recovery and rehabilitation

Questioned on recovery after an amputation, the doctor explained that physiotherapy and emotional support are essential. Pran emphasised that this is another important area for rehabilitation. “In addition to a patient having a prosthetic leg he/she needs to be supported through the process to make full use of the prosthesis as this requires professional guidance.”

He explained that amputees also suffer significant declines in emotional well-being: “Another locally conducted study showed that the quality of life experienced by amputees is significantly lower than the baseline for the rest of the population. It was worse for patients who were not able to ambulate after the amputation.” He believes there should be more structured programmes in place to guide amputees back into society.

Pran sent out a direct appeal to the nation: “Seek medical help. Be responsible for your health. Pay particular attention to your feet and have them evaluated regularly.”

The surgeon also paid special recognition to Dr Dave Harnanan and the Vascular Surgery Unit at EWMSC for their pioneering and ongoing work in managing diabetic foot complications and promoting limb salvage.