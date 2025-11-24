Youth parliamentarians tackle cyberbullying

YOUTHFUL MP: Delano Joefield of the Tobago Youth Council who was the Barataria/San Juan MP speaks during the 22nd Youth Parliamentary debate on Monday in the Red House. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Bringing fresh energy and keen insight to a topic more relevant than ever, 36 youths from institutes across the country graced the House of Representatives to debate a Cyberbullying bill in the 22nd annual Youth Parliament debate on November 24 at the Red House.

The youth from various secondary schools, youth organisations and tertiary institutes debated a proposed Cyberbullying bill which outlines a two-tiered offence structure for cyberbullying conduct, including threats of violence, sexual harm, targeting children, non-consensual sharing of intimate images and impersonation.

The bill proposed stipulations such as mandatory counselling, community service, fines of up to $100,000 for adult offenders and up to five years imprisonment.

The bill also proposed a takedown provision, which would allow police to approach courts for a court order that requires service providers to remove and block the circulation of harmful content or preserve it to be used as evidence in legal prosecution.

Opening the debate was 'opposition leader' Polytechnic Institute student Kachay Marcano who outlined the crucial factors of the motion amid the increased use of social media to broadcast harmful, targeted content online and the impact of cyberbullying.

She called on the government to urgently enact legislation and implement data-driven policies to mitigate the effects of cyberbullying.

“Visualise this, a school fight takes place at 2.30 pm and by 3.00pm there are over 100,000 views, 50,000 reposts and 2,400 comments. One moment becomes a mistake and one mistake becomes entertainment for the entire nation. This is dehumanising…”

RISK IN SCHOOLS

Citing local media reports, she identified the rise in cyberbullying among children in schools and among adults in the workplace that violates the citizens’ rights.

“Our laws must protect citizens online as they do offline and ensure that the freedom of expression is balanced with the right of safety and dignity.”

She said legislation such as the Computer Misuse Act, which criminalises unauthorised access and misuse of computers, stands outdated in the social media age, alongside the Cybercrime bill of 2017, which does not recognise cyberbullying as an offence.

“…we have evolved from an analogue era to a digital one and as our world evolves, our laws need to catch up...If anyone on the government bench opposes this motion, they must answer to this parliament for defending the perpetrators and defending the victims.”

Johann George of Milat, representing the opposition as the MP for Malabar/Mausica, cited "alarming statistics" from the Journal of American Medical Association, which showed that victims of cyberbullying were 50 per cent more likely to experience suicidal thoughts.

“Behind every statistic is a student suffering in silence, battling depression and anxiety…this is powerful evidence, and if, after hearing this, the decision makers still hesitate, then the problem is not lack of awareness, it is a lack of will.

“The will to protect our youths has been gone far too long.”

While acknowledging the importance of the issue, Trinidad Youth Council member Zyane Bissoon, who won second place overall, said the motion was "very flawed" and invalidated the work already done by the government to address the issue. He represented the government as the public administration and artificial intelligence minister.

He argued that government's framework was already in place to combat cybercrime.​

"Since 2019, the cybercrime unit of the police has been actively investigating online harassment and cyberstalking. And I really ask myself this morning, where has the opposition been?"

He also noted the 2011 Data Protection Act which addresses the collection, processing and storage of data with amendments under review for digital safety.

His colleague and first-place winner, Delano Joefield of the Tobago Youth Council, also noted government’s efforts in amending the Sexual Offences Act and the Offences Against the Person Act.

He cited a case in 2015 which dealt with revenge pornography and saw the defendant being awarded 150,000.

“At that time there was no legislation to protect against revenge porn or anything to do with cyber sexual attacks. So what did the government do? In 2021 and 2024, amendments were made to the Sexual offence Act, adding section 22 A all the way to 22 Q that dealt with criminalising voyeurism and the taking and sharing of images without consent.”

He also noted that such amendments enabled victims to better access compensation and have unwanted images removed via court orders.

“In 2021 the fines were $250,000 and upwards of two years imprisonment…But the government came back in 2024 to increase the number to $500,000 and add an additional year…and for cases that went to the higher court, the fine went to $750,000 and five years imprisonment.”

YOUTH VOICES IN PARLIAMENT

His colleague and Costatt student, Zachery Lucas, who debated as minister of energy and energy industries, added that the proposed bill would ‘target and criminalise’ citizens. He said that although the bill seeks to apprehend people who intend to harass, threaten or embarrass others, the thresholds were not made clear.

“What one person posts, someone might see as offensive and others might see it as humorous…this is the blunder of the cyberbullying bill…the option has spent this morning saying a lot of things towards the government, if we urgently enact this legislation, should we arrest them? And we have said a lot of things against the opposition, should we arrest ourselves?

He said labelling certain social media activity as intentionally harmful could affect the creators of local comedians and influencers such as Jamel "Certified Sampson" Sampson and Gervail "Jr Lee" Lee.

Despite opposing views, third-place debater Rishon Warner of St George’s College argued passionately for the bill.

“They have said we already have legislation, but our own citizens don’t even agree with that.”

He noted a recent Newsday article which highlighted the online death threats received by Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne.

“If a former minister can get death threats, who are the regular citizens of TT?”

​He noted that in the Offences Against the Person Act section 31, a perpetrator must contact a victim on two or more occasions before action can be taken.

“This means a victim must endure cyberbullying not once but twice, this is woefully inadequate and on top of that, the fine is a mere $2,000.”

At the end of the debate, Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath congratulated the youths on the hard work and preparation that went into their presentation.

“Many if not all of you have a tremendous future ahead of you. Whether you chose to accept it or not, in the politics of TT…today you spoke to things you are very passionate about…today you had one of those topics that has evolved into a national and international debate.”

He also commended the youths on their sportsmanship, where despite the spirited nature of the debate filled with witty comebacks standard parliamentary picong, maintained respect and supported those who had challenges delivering their remarks.

”You presented with precision, skill and a command and respect that I think even elected house members can take a lesson from.”

He encouraged the youth parliamentarians, regardless of their career choice, to continue advocacy.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Jagdeo Singh also applauded the youths.

​“The crown of parliamentary life is heavy…each of you worse this crown with distinction and understood the importance of the assignment which you undertook today…your energy, curiosity and leadership continues to inspire us each and every year and we hold full confidence that our democracy will live on.”