Young: Government crossing the line on social-media crackdown

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young. - File photo

OPPOSITION MP Stuart Young said government is crossing the line as he sounded an alarm on its social-media crackdown.

On his Facebook page on November 24, Young posted screenshots of the Newsday and Express front-page stories which quoted Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander as saying there were too many reckless online statements.

As he confirmed a probe into death threats against Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne, Alexander told Newsday something must be done to stop people from using social media to spread misinformation and chaos.

He cited the success of China in controlling social-media engagement and steering it towards innovation and learning instead of bacchanal.

The Express also reported Alexander confirming an alleged letter to the US embassy asking them to revoke visas of people spreading misinformation and comprising "joint missions" between TT and the US.

Young said, "As a lawyer, and a proud citizen of TT, I am alarmed by the positions being articulated by the Minister of Homeland Security. When you consider these positions along with his use of a Preventive Detention Order under the state of emergency regulations to detain a social media blogger, as opposed to using the available criminal law which allows the protections of bail and the tenets of being innocent until proven guilty, what we are seeing is a live and developing threat to democracy.

"These are very dangerous developments. Is it this government’s policy to use dictatorial actions to silence persons who have different opinions to theirs?"

Young, a former prime minister, described the developments as "clear and present threats to our constitutional rights and liberties," and urged citizens not to ignore it.

"I agree that social media posts should not breach our laws, examples are the law of defamation and criminal laws like harassment, and users, including ironically, government ministers, must be responsible and abide by the laws. However, a line is being crossed by the government and these are dangerous developments.

"Be alert, Trinidad and Tobago."