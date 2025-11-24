UTC celebrates Calypso fund maturity

Nigel Edwards, UTC executive director -

The Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) is in early celebration of the investment returns on it Calypso Macro Index Fund (CMIF) which matures on November 30.

Executive director Nigel Edwards, in a statement on November 24, hailed the fund's upcoming maturity as "a landmark moment for the UTC."

"We launched this product to provide local investors with access to a diversified pool of local equities and international energy stocks which allowed investors to benefit from key economic drivers, and it has delivered on that promise. Its performance underscores our mission to democratise investment and return real value to our unitholders."

The Calypso Fund has seen a robust return on investment for its 2,025 unitholders since its launch in 2016. As of 2024, the fund had a value of $569.42 million – an estimated 13.9 per cent growth from its initial value of $500 million. The fund has paid at about $128 million in dividends over the ten-year period,with distributions per unit rising by five per cent, from 80 cents in 2023 to 84 cents in 2024. "The Calypso Fund's performance serves as a testament to both our strategic foresight and the efficacy of our stewardship," said Edwards.

The fund's successful maturity coincides with UTC's strong financial performance overall, as in 2024, it recorded $1.045 billion in total investment income and increased distributions to unitholders by over 60 per cent.

Going forward, UTC assured its unitholders of "a seamless transition and continued access to innovative, growth-oriented investment solutions."