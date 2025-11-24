US top-ranked military officer to meet PM

Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine, second from right, greets Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff David L Isom, aboard USS Iwo Jima, on September 8. -

CHAIRMAN of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine will visit Trinidad and Tobago on November 25 to meet with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The visit was announced on November 24 in a media release by the US embassy.

It said the visit will focus on the two nations’ strong bilateral relationship, strengthening regional stability, and regional unity on the vital importance of countering illicit trafficking and transnational criminal organizations.

Caine's arrival follows two recent visits by members of the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, from October 26-30 and November 16-21, for military drills alongside the TT Defence Force.

Caine is the 22nd chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the US highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the US President, Secretary of War, and National Security Council.

He has also served in a wide range of operational, staff and joint assignments, primarily as an F-16 fighter pilot, weapons officer, member of the White House staff and special operations officer.