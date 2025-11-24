UNC councillor's in-laws: Stop speculating on cause of death

UNC Councillor Romona Victor and her husband Rodney Ramsumair. -

The in-laws of the UNC councillor Romona Victor, who was found dead alongside her husband Rodney Ramsumair, are asking the public to stop speculating on what led to the couple's deaths.

Around 3.30 pm on November 23, Victor's father found their decomposing bodies when he went to visit them at their home on Coora Road, Siparia.

He found them lying motionless on a bed and called his other daughter who told the police.

Officers found Victor lying in the bed covered with a blanket, while Ramsumair lay next to her with froth on his face.

Speaking to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on November 24, Ramsumair's father said the family is still confused.

"We don’t know exactly what happened or how it reached to that."

He said while the couple had their clashes, there was never any indication that it could result in what some have speculated to be a murder-suicide.

He said both families remain in touch and called on people to stop speculating and fuelling bad blood between them.

"People calling and asking me a set of questions that I can't answer. Until we get the autopsy results, we don’t know for sure what happened."

He said the speculation was hurting the family.

"People saying all kinds of things and posting things all over social media. They need to stop that because they don’t know what happened either for sure."