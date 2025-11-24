UNC councillor's father-in-law: Stop all this speculating

FOUND DEAD: UNC councillor Romona Victor and her common-law husband Rodney Ramsumair who were found dead in what police saw was a case of murder-suicide. -

THE father of Rodney Ramsumair – the man who police believe killed UNC councillor Romona Victor before ending his own life –is calling on the public to stop speculating on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Victor was found dead in bed while Ramsumair, her common-law husband of 16 years was found nearby in the bedroom, inside their Coora Road, Siparia home on Sunday afternoon.

At the Forensic Science Centre in St James, on November 24, Ramsumair’s father, Boysie Ramsumair, said the deaths of his son and daughter-in-law had rocked him. He claimed his family was still in the dark about what led to this tragic turn of events.

“We don’t know exactly what happened or how it reached to that,” Ramsumair said.

He noted while the couple had experienced their share of disagreements, nothing took place to suggest it would have ended in tragedy.

“We just have to go with what the police say after their investigations, you know. They are waiting on the autopsy (report) right now, but that is all we know until there is further information.” The elder Ramsumair also addressed rumours circulating on social media.

“People don’t really know exactly what’s going on yet until the forensic report (comes in). They shouldn’t go and speak on things that they don’t have information on…Because they don’t know what trauma the family is going through. And putting all these of misconceptions on (social) media, that cannot be correct.”

He said all of the speculation online had left him frustrated.

“A lot of people called me this morning and asked me certain things. I tell them I have no idea about what they were saying.

“But after the autopsy, everybody will know exactly what happened. And from there, we will talk and say what really happened.”

Asked about the nature of his son’s relationship with Victor over the past 16 years, Boysie said it was strong and supportive.

“It was good, very good. They were building an empire together. If you see the things they did in that space of time together, it was impressive.”

He spoke proudly of his son’s ambition, recalling that Rodney was always on the go, working hard and pushing himself.

“He was a guy going from work to work. And if you see the spread he and Romona had together. Now this thing happen and it’s just so confusing.”

Ramsumair said his son and Romona had no children of their own, but that he had taken on a fatherly role for Romona’s teenaged son from a previous relationship.

“When Rodney met Romona, she had a son. But they never had children of their own. But he took care of the boy and treated him like he was his own son.

The elder Ramsumair continued: “Rodney was always saying he wanted to give us a grandchild. His dream was to have a child before his mother died, but that never materialised because she passed away three years ago.”

Reflecting on the last time he saw the couple, Ramsumair recalled they visited his home a week ago. "They came up by me to collect some food.” He said the family’s bond extended beyond mere acquaintances.

“She and I were very close. When she had to go to meetings and Rodney couldn’t make it, I would take her. Romona was a real nice person . We respected one another, loved one another.”

He emphasised that relations between the respective families remained strong.

“We and her family are very close. We never had any pulling and tugging. Even though Rodney and Romona maybe had their little clashes, we never got into that. Anytime we have anything, we always invite each other and everybody will come across. We lived good.”

Addressing speculation that the couple’s relationship was a troubled one, Ramsumair was adamant that he never saw any signs of a serious issue. When couples are having problems, not everything will come out in the public domain.

“But to say I could see it reaching to what people say it was (a murder-suicide)…I’m really confused. I don’t know.”

Asked if he had any advice for younger couples facing difficulties in relationships, Ramsumair said his thoughts were generalised and not in relation to his son and Romona.

“Love is something easy to come by, but the hardest thing to maintain,” he said. “This younger generation does not understand that. Living with somebody for the rest of your life is a difficult thing, but you have to be strong to maintain it.”

He also spoke about the importance of communication. “Maybe it was a lack of communication. Everything is about understanding. So let’s see what happens.”