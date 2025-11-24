Tylah Ariel makes her solo debut at Kafe Blue

Tylah Ariel -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

On November 28, emerging singer-songwriter Tylah Ariel Head will make her long-awaited solo debut with Live With You at Kafe Blue in Port of Spain.

More than just a first concert, the event marks her return to the music she has been quietly crafting over the years following a brief hiatus. “I’m ready to get back into things, so I think this is a great starting point,” she said.

Tylah, who is from west Trinidad, took a break to better develop her other skills like producing and writing. At 30, she has already carved out a sound that is unmistakably hers – soulful, introspective and threaded with a gentle kind of truth. Asked when she first realised that music could be her career or calling, she shared, “…when I started writing songs I was proud of, so I’d say between my late childhood or early teens.”

Raised mostly in TT by her mother Andrea De Silva, photojournalist, with influences from the US where her father, former US Marine master sergeant Leroy Head Jr is from, Tylah says her dual upbringing has subtly shaped her artistic voice. Some of her earliest musical inspirations came from calypsonians and she began writing songs at a young age, often emulating the artistes she admired.

A fan of classical and adult contemporary music too, Tylah's writing has evolved based on her listening. “I think Trinbagonian and Caribbean music are grounded in the way we use bass and drums, so I love a good drum and bassline” she said. “The same can be said for R&B, there are similarities there. I also really enjoy classical music and native or folk music, which can be quite ethereal at times,” she noted. “That also explains my love for acoustic songs, so I tend to blend those two sounds when making music.”

This mix of influences comes through in her original songs – Misery, Breathe and Draw Me Into You – each one expressing deep emotion and honesty. Her debut music video for Misery even featured Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott, a collaboration that came to life through the most unlikely timing. “I met Keshorn a few years before making this video, and I wanted to have a strong character for the video, so my mother suggested asking him,” she recalled. “This was during the covid19 pandemic, so I wasn’t sure he’d be up for it… but he kindly agreed, and I’m grateful for that.”

The upcoming concert will pair Tylah's original music with beloved covers, backed by guitarist Johnathon Agostini, pianist/guitarist Daniel Roberts, percussionist Kayode Charles and Andel Clarke on bass.

Her special guest is her sister, acclaimed classical vocalist LeAndra Head, whose presence on stage carries deep meaning. “My sister has always been a great support and huge part of my musical journey."

But one moment stands apart – a tribute to her late grandfather, Andrew Skinner. It is personal, intentional and, as she put it, “a really important part of the show for me.” Tylah noted that a surprise element has been planned for the audience, but she declined to share specifics, wishing to preserve the moment.

But what truly makes Live With You so special is the space that will hold it. For Tylah, intimacy is a vital part of her craft. “It’s super important,” she emphasised. “You’re so much closer to the audience, so it’s easy to feel the energy from both sides. I love playing smaller venues for that reason.”

Questioned on the message or emotion she aims to convey with her music, she said she simply aims to be honest with whatever she is writing. Whether a song carries sorrow, light, triumph or quiet acceptance, her goal is simple: emotional truth. “If the message is one of sadness or triumph, you’d want the emotions of the music to match that” she explained. “Some artistes make use of a contrasting musical approach and that’s a really clever way of capturing the attention of the listener.”

Stepping into this new era has not been without its hurdles. “I think the biggest challenge has been getting my music out and dealing with nervousness on stage,” she admitted. To take control of the process, she learned to produce her own music – an empowering shift for any independent artiste. As for the nerves: “They never go away,” she admitted, “but I’ve learned a few techniques to help temper them.”

As for where Tylah sees her music career in the next few years, she shared, “I intend to release more music, perform internationally and I’d love to work with my favourite artistes… I’ve decided not to place any limitations on myself, so wherever I land, I think it will be a good place.”

Already, new work is on the horizon, including a recent release with New York–based experimental R&B artist John Skweird.

She has a long list of artistes she hopes to collaborate with in various ways – some she would love to write with, others she dreams of performing or recording with. She has already had the privilege of working with TT legends, including the late Mighty Shadow. She said she would love to collaborate with Freetown Collective in the future. Internationally, she hopes to work with some of her key influences, such as Lianne La Havas and John Mayer. However, she admires Finneas’ production style. “The list is really long,” she laughed, “so I’ll keep it to these artistes.”

For young creatives trying to find their voice, Tylah offers advice born of her own journey. “Aim to be honest in your work,” she urged. “If something doesn’t feel right, don’t be afraid to speak up and say no, or maybe try something else.

“Always work at your craft, that’s your work, and you should want to improve every day and present something you can be proud of.”

As she prepares to perform at Kafe Blue, Tylah said she wants her audience to feel a sense of peace. “I want them to feel like they’re being held but also like they’re having fun with a friend.”

Showtime is 7 pm.

For further info or tickets call/WhatsApp 734-8902.