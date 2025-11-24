Two Penal men held for robbery with violence

Officers from the Penal Police Station who responded to a report of a robbery with violence in the Debe district over the weekend have arrested two suspects and recovered a stolen car.

According to the police, around 3.30 am on November 23, the 54-year-old male victim from Penal reported that he was walking along Ramrattan Maharaj Trace, Debe, near the Home Stretch Bar, on his way to his parked, rented white Toyota Axio.

Two men accosted him and announced a hold-up.

They stole $700 from him and the keys to the rented car before escaping in the car. The police were alerted, and PC Lange and other officers were on patrol and received a tip-off.

The officers went to Haggard Trace, off Penal Rock Road, where they saw a gold Nissan Almera partially blocking a bushy roadway.

Further checks led officers about 100 feet off the road to an abandoned white concrete structure, where they found the stolen car hidden among bushes.

A man was seated in the driver’s seat of the stolen car, while the second suspect was caught removing the back identification plate. Both suspects, a 21-year-old man of Dabiedial Road, and a 33-year-old of Spencer Avenue, Morne Diablo, both in Penal, were arrested.

Both cars were taken to the San Fernando Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.