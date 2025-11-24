Scotia helps domestic-violence survivors gain financial independence

Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank TT. -

The Scotiabank Foundation has deepened its partnership with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) through the introduction of an economic empowerment initiative for women affected by domestic violence. This new programme goes beyond psychosocial support, helping survivors rebuild their lives through skills training and entrepreneurship.

In 2024, Scotiabank’s support enabled CADV to deliver vital services such as trauma counselling, legal assistance, relocation support, and back-to-school aid for families in need. Building on this impact, the Foundation has donated $120,000 to enhance CADV’s Psychosocial Services Programme with a six-month economic empowerment segment.

Fifteen survivors will receive hands-on training in garment construction and small business development, equipping them with the tools to achieve financial independence.

Participants are receiving three months of hands-on training in sewing and garment construction, followed by three months of business start-up guidance. The programme introduces essential techniques such as pattern drafting, machine operation, and garment assembly, while also teaching participants how to develop a business plan, register a business, conduct market research, manage finances, and build a marketing strategy.

Scotiabank said its commitment to CADV is rooted in action, not just support.

"Through the bank’s Empower Employee Resource Group, even greater impact is being made. Employees are actively driving change, volunteering their time and leading sensitisation workshops that spark awareness and amplify CADV’s mission to build safer, stronger communities."

Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, general manager, CADV, said, “We consider our partnership with Scotiabank to be a model one as there are so many layers of involvement ranging from management to its team members. The bank's funding strategy is more than just financial, it's developmental aimed at target populations overall well being and empowerment.

"For example, not only are the participants benefitting from the sewing course at present, but their children who accompany them while they enhance their capacity to earn and lead independent lives."

Gayle Pazos, senior, VP and Managing Director, Scotiabank TT, highlighted the following “CADV has consistently provided a range of free support services for over 40 years. Scotiabank’s commitment to CADV is about more than giving – it is about standing with women and communities on their journey toward safety, strength, and hope. Through the added sewing and garment construction initiative, women are gaining the confidence and skills they need to rebuild their lives, rise above their circumstances, and move toward economic independence."